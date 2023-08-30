Randy Hotchkiss

Randy Hotchkiss

Physical therapist Randy Hotchkiss was born to Hugh and Dot Hotchkiss who still live on the same Bulloch County hog farm where Randy was raised. His mother is now 84 years old. His father is 85. That farm is where his father taught him and his older brother and sister a strong work ethic. They also grew peanuts, corn and soybeans.

Randy attended high school at Bulloch Academy, participating in all sports programs,  but his main interests were football and basketball. It was there after receiving a sports injury, that he became interested in his lifelong career. After he was treated by a physical therapist who brought him back to full strength, he knew he had found his calling.