Physical therapist Randy Hotchkiss was born to Hugh and Dot Hotchkiss who still live on the same Bulloch County hog farm where Randy was raised. His mother is now 84 years old. His father is 85. That farm is where his father taught him and his older brother and sister a strong work ethic. They also grew peanuts, corn and soybeans.
Randy attended high school at Bulloch Academy, participating in all sports programs, but his main interests were football and basketball. It was there after receiving a sports injury, that he became interested in his lifelong career. After he was treated by a physical therapist who brought him back to full strength, he knew he had found his calling.
After graduating from high school, he attended Georgia Southern for three years. He then enrolled in the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta to receive his bachelor’s degree in physical therapy. He was working two jobs while he was going to school. During the day he did volunteer work at a hospital in the physical therapy department and held down a nighttime job at Walmart.
Not only did he study and work while at school, but he also met his wife, Lara, who was also studying to become a physical therapist. She now works at the Georgia Academy for the Blind in Macon providing patients with physical therapy services. They have been married for nearly thirty years.
Randy and Lara have been blessed with three children. Their oldest, Garrison graduated in 2020 from UGA and now works for an insurance company in Atlanta. Daughter Abbie is following her parent’s lead and is studying for a doctorate in physical therapy in Augusta. They recently moved their youngest daughter, Mallory up to North Georgia as a University of North Georgia student. Besides their Beagle dog Toby, Randy and Lara are now empty nesters in their Bolingbroke home.
Randy loves his work and says he gets a lot of satisfaction from helping people in need. He appreciates the opportunity to help them through a difficult time whether after a stroke, heart attack or surgery. He says he gets joy from watching people get better.
Randy said to the young people of Monroe County, “Find or look for opportunities to serve others. When you put other people first, you get rewarded for that. Consider the military, law enforcement or health care.”
Jason Connell of Volume Chevrolet sponsors a cash prize to the Everyday Hero in each week’s Reporter. To nominate an unsung hero who works hard every day to make Monroe County go, email stevereece@gmail.com.
Jason Connell of Volume Chevrolet sponsors the Everyday Hero in each week’s Reporter. To nominate an unsung hero who works hard every day to make Monroe County go, email stevereece@gmail.com.