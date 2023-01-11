A conservative majority took control of the Monroe County school board for the first time in memory on Tuesday, Jan. 10. But that majority was immediately muddled after board member Stuart Pippin cut a deal with BOE Democrats to get elected chairman with votes from the board’s liberal wing.
New board member Robbie Jenkins took the oath of office and joined board members Greg Head, Eva Bilderback and Pippin to form the first conservative-leaning majority on the BOE in memory. But Pippin had already thrown a wrench in the works by cutting a deal to take the chairman’s position with Democrat votes. He conceded to the Reporter on Tuesday that in recent months he had agreed with the other conservatives to elect Head as chairman. But as soon as the BOE meeting opened on Tuesday, outgoing chairman Priscilla Doster motioned to make Pippin the chairman. He was elected only with votes from the more liberal wing of the board: Doster, Dr. Jeremy Goodwin, Sherrye Battle and of course Pippin. Jenkins and Head abstained, while Bilderback voted no.
In turn, Dr. Jeremy Goodwin nominated Doster for vice chair. Goodwin, Doster, Battle and Pippin approved. Jenkins, Head and Bilderback voted no.
Pippin told the Reporter that he had changed his mind about running for chairman after Goodwin, Doster and Battle urged him to run. They wanted Pippin to be chairman to prevent Head, the most outspoken conservative who led the fight against masking and woke-ism, from becoming chair.
“It’s not something I was seeking,” said Pippin. “A lot of people have encouraged me over the last few days.”
Pippin said he changed his mind about running when he learned that former chairman Doster wouldn’t seek the position again.
Pippin tried to allay conservative fears that he was caving to the Democrats on the BOE.
“I’m not as far right as Greg,” said Pippin. “But I have deeply held conservative views. Just because they’re supporting me is not gonna change my core values. I’m still gonna support conservative policies.”
Asked why the Democrats on the board might support him over Head, Pippin said he’s known Head a while and that he sometimes comes across as a little aggressive or abrasive.
“I think I can be the change agent who’s a little more subtle,” said Pippin.
Pippin said he can accomplish the same policies as Head but in a more peaceful manner. Pippin said if Head is chairman and alienates the community and leads one of them to lose their seat, everything conservatives have worked to accomplish on the board will be for naught.
Noting that he’s up for re-election from District 7 in the Smarr area in 18 months, Pippin was asked if him changing his mind and undercutting Head may cost him his own seat.
“I want voters to see what we’ve accomplished and hold me accountable,” said Pippin. “If we haven’t upheld conservative values, kick me out of office.”
But board member Eva Bilderback said she’s not happy that Pippin went back on his promise not to seek the top spot.
“For him to give his word and go back on it doesn’t make you want to trust somebody like that,” said Bilderback. “When you go back on your word, that says everything.”
Bilderback said Pippin has shown signs he’s not a conservative, saying he has no problems with a T.G. Elementary School library book that portrayed families with two daddies.
“It’s hard to see him as a conservative,” said Bilderback. “He’s gonna be beholden to them (Democrats) now.”
But Head said he expects Pippin to do a good job and hopefully represent his majority well.
“We will work together to make Monroe County schools great,” said Head. “He’s a Republican and holds most of the same goals as I do.”
Head also responded to accusations that he’s “far right” or “abrasive”.
“I have learned that mischaracterization goes with the job,” said Head. “Apparently the BOE members who disagree with me on issues have labeled me as ‘far right’, ‘aggressive’ or ‘abrasive’.”
Head recalled the battles on the BOE he has fought. He said he represented his voters by taking a stance of no masks when the majority asked me to. He said he was the lone BOE member wanting accountability when a school employee participated in a BLM protest, speaking there on behalf of a school system. He said he was yelled at in open meeting session by a small group of individuals that wanted to spread hate for wanting transparency on spending contracts such as recommending a contractor to spend over $1 million of tax money without showing BOE members any numbers on the contract. He was the lone no vote on a liberal mentoring group due to actually was paying attention to the person that was speaking giving details.
“Like I told one of my BOE members the first time that individual disagreed with me on a vote,” said Head, “I do not hate you. We will disagree and sometimes my words will be pointed or passionate. But when we leave this board room, I will still say ‘hi’ in Walmart and we will be cordial.”
“These are the labels I receive for making the right decisions for the ones that voted for me,” said Head. “For being a proponent of transparency and accountability. Then let the arrows fly. My constituents said yes to me for another term and I will represent accordingly. I will not be a politician. I will act as a statesman.”