Stuart Pippin

A conservative majority took control of the Monroe County school board for the first time in memory on Tuesday, Jan. 10. But that majority was immediately muddled after board member Stuart Pippin cut a deal with BOE Democrats to get elected chairman with votes from the board’s liberal wing.

New board member Robbie Jenkins took the oath of office and joined board members Greg Head, Eva Bilderback and Pippin to form the first conservative-leaning majority on the BOE in memory. But Pippin had already thrown a wrench in the works by cutting a deal to take the chairman’s position with Democrat votes. He conceded to the Reporter on Tuesday that in recent months he had agreed with the other conservatives to elect Head as chairman. But as soon as the BOE meeting opened on Tuesday, outgoing chairman Priscilla Doster motioned to make Pippin the chairman. He was elected only with votes from the more liberal wing of the board: Doster, Dr. Jeremy Goodwin, Sherrye Battle and of course Pippin. Jenkins and Head abstained, while Bilderback voted no.