Swimmers at Lake Juliette will be relieved to know that what looks like a piranha caught there on Saturday, Sept. 9 is actually a pacu, a harmless lookalike.
“I ain’t never seen one around here!” Red Stone, owner of Juliette Bait and Tackle, told the Reporter.
A customer walked into Juliette Bait and Tackle on Saturday and told Stone he needed two things: red wigglers and to know what the h— this fish he had caught was.
Stone said he got him the wigglers and then turned to the fish, at which point his mouth dropped.
“Holy s— that’s a piranha!” was Stone’s first thought.
The fish had teeth and was shaped like a piranha. Stone said his customer caught the piranha at the Dames Ferry campground. Stone said the man, who didn’t give his name, had a stringer tied to a boat moored in front of his camper, and was bottom fishing with live worms.
Stone sent photos of the fish to the Reporter. Monroe Outdoors columnist Terry Johnson shared the photos with DNR fisheries biologist Branden Baker who confirmed the fish is a pacu.
“I can see why folks think it is a piranha,” added Johnson, “it looks very much like one.”
The man wound up giving Stone the pacu, which he is keeping on ice.
There are stories about a reported piranha caught in High Falls Lake several years ago.
Stone said he doesn’t know what he’ll do with the rare fish, but said there’s one thing he won’t be doing.
“Some people say you can eat them,” said Stone, “but I’m not checking.”