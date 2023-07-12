Georgia Power’s Plant Scherer in Monroe County hosted its annual golf tournament at the River Forest Golf Club and chose the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia’s Forsyth-Monroe Unit as the fundraiser recipient. More than 100 golfers, including Georgia Power sponsors and staff, participated. Event organizer and compliance specialist Lucas Graham said Scherer's 2023 spring tournament is one of Plant Scherer’s largest fundraisers.
BGCCG is honored and grateful to have been selected to receive such a generous donation, over $31,000. Funding will support repairs to the Forsyth Monroe Unit's gym, restrooms and program areas. Donations will also provide meals and snacks to approximately 160 Club kids served annually.