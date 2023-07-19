As a long time subscriber, I hope you retain the Macon-Bibb Reporter section of your paper. If you walk out our front door and head north, east, west or south, you’ll soon find yourself in Monroe County. We have more Monroe County neighbors than Bibb County ones.
My wife and I have been called for jury duty in both counties. The fire department has responded to a call, and had to inquire what county we’re in. On the lighter side it’s beneficial to have two driver’s licenses. Since I have a history of misplacing one, I conveniently have a Monroe County spare. I am not undocumented.
The two counties have shared a common border for about 200 years. But, an agreed upon surveyor has found the described border, and Secretary of State Kemp promised to resolve the issue. I’m stoked!
Please don’t feel that you have to limit you Macon-Bibb section subject matter to the county line issue. After all, resolution of that issue is imminent. But, please continue the Macon-Bibb section inclusion in your paper. Those of us south of the border have a thirst for knowledge.