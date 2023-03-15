Forsyth police are trying to figure out how a man had his thumb shot off with a reported BB gun at his Tift College Drive home on Saturday, March 4.
According to the report, officer Jeremy Malone was sent to the Piedmont Northside Hospital in Macon where a nurse told him Kinara Watkins of 351A Tift College Drive had a possible gunshot wound.
Watkins, whose thumb was heavily bandaged, told Malone he was at his home working on his vehicles in his yard. He said his friend’s small BB gun was sitting next to him and when he went to move it, it went off, shooting him in the hand.
The medical staff said the bone in his thumb was completely gone and there was a large hole in his thumb. They added that he had changed his story multiple times, causing them to not believe him. They stated that it appeared that it was a small caliber handgun that had shot Watkins.
Malone also did not believe Watkins due to him changing his stories and the fact that he drove down to Northside Hospital in Macon instead of a closer hospital in Monroe County with such a severe wound.
Malone spoke with other officers who went to Watkins’ home, and they said they were unable to find any evidence. The case was turned over to Inv. Greg Jefcoats.