ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
There is an expression that I very distinctly remember hearing growing up: politics always makes strange bedfellows. And we see it every day on the local level amongst our county commissioners, city councils (Forsyth and Culloden), our local senators, state representatives and of course our national representatives.
Seems like I have always “noodled” in politics: president of my 1958 senior class, a squad leader at North Georgia College, almost majoring in political science but choosing pharmacy then changing to journalism, running for state representative, you get the idea.
To back up a few years: my father died when I was seven and my mother had all the help she needed to “raise” me. Her father and my grandmother along with her sister and two brothers immediately jumped in to help.
Harrison, Ga. was where we lived and I grew up, and being the first grandchild gave me “certain privileges”. My Papa was the postmaster in Harrison and was the political go-to, particularly during election time.
Having no desire to become a politician, Papa became and was respected as the “go-to” when election time rolled around. I remember Eugene Talmadge, Ellis Arnold, Herman Talmadge, Senator Richard B. Russell and several other politicians and political wannabes coming to visit and consult with Papa on the front porch sipping what I assumed was “sweet tea”.
For several years when the Legislature convened in Atlanta, Papa and I would catch the Nancy Hanks in Tennille for his annual trip to Atlanta. We stayed at the Henry Grady Hotel in downtown Atlanta. That’s where all the representatives and lobbyists stayed and a lot of political wanna-bes. He always had a “settee” with Gov. Herman Talmadge and found out he and I had the same birth date, Aug. 9. As a side to that date, for many years I received a birthday card from the governor and then senator.
I have witnessed a lot of strange political bedfellows. Makes writing this column a lot easier than being one.
HOW MANY phone calls have you received notifying you that you have become a multi-millionaire? I have received many and want to share this one. The caller said he was from Publisher’s Clearing House and I had won, get ready, $20 million and a new Mercedes-Benz. The “Prize Patrol” would be at my house on Friday at one p.m. My reply “That is great! I’ll notify the local newspaper, the Sheriff’s Department and the two television stations that cover this area”.
There was a pause and then this: “Mr. Daniel, all you have to pay are the processing fee and taxes. Do you have access to $20,000? Go to the nearest Dollar General and get a pay card for that amount. Call me back with the number on the card and I will authorize payment and delivery on Friday at one p.m.
My reply was: “Here’s the deal. Deduct the $20,000 from the $20 million check. You get paid your $20,000 and I get $19.99 million and we are all even. He hung up. I didn’t wait around for the Friday 1 p.m. delivery
WRITING ABOUT checks, the Monroe County Finance Department wrote 59 checks totaling $650,053.23 of our taxpayer money. Here are a few: County attorneys Vaughn & Sundeen, $2,180 for legal advice; Uline got $6,080.05 for “rec” supplies; Verizon Wireless got a check for $80.94 undercover cell (whatever “undercover cell is); we paid $3,000 to Out of the Park Tornaments (not a misspelling) LLC for Allstar Tournament fee; the largest check $50,744.65 was paid to Stryk Sales Corporation for “Power Pro 2 High Config”; Local heating and air contractor Head Heating and Air was paid $12,000 for two HVAC at High Falls Fire Station; a $20,887.45 check went to Georgia Power for several locations
We paid Georgia Department of Corrections $3,635.64 for June inmate detail and another check for June inmate meals, $26,033.25. We paid $29,948.05 to Butts County Water and Sewer not for sewer, just water and paid another $22,345.65 for High Falls water.
Keeping the grass cut on county right-of-ways cost $24,995.95 for a 3815 Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter from Atlantic & Southern Equipment.
CONGRATULATIONS ARE in order to either the county or Central Georgia EMC or both for the clean-up of the top of a pine tree that was half on county right-of-way and half on EMC right-of-way on Blount Road. Whichever wants to claim the removal, let me know and I will write of the efforts that took a month to recognize who’s was who’s clean up.
PAYBACK IS often hell and David Hunter a member of the county zoning may just be on the cusp of finding out that free speech often comes at a cost. His comment in regards to a $500 stipend given to members of the zoning board for their extraneous work on the proposed zoning board has caused a couple of commissioners to become publicly vociferous and annoyed. As I wrote at the beginning of this column, politics always makes strange bedfellows.
DIDN’T GET any correct answers to last week’s The Question so here’s this week’s: What two buildings do Monroe County schools plan to tear down next to Dan Pitts Stadium to make room for a new building? First correct answer after 12 noon on Thursday gets the goodie certificate for a dozen Dunkin donuts, single dip at Scoops, car wash at Big Peach, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizers, slice of Shoney’s Strawberry pie and a Dairy Queen Blizzard.
AND THIS by Samuel Taylor Coleridge from “The Illustrated Dictionary of Snark”; “The most happy marriage I can picture or imagine to myself would be the union of a deaf man to a blind woman.”
GOT A printable comment or want to answer The Question? Contact Donald Jackson Daniel at mediadr@bellsouth.net.