JUST THE WAY IT IS

In our lives, we’ve all known people who received preferential treatment. A few obvious ones come to mind. The teacher’s pet was despised by all the other children. Or how about the case of one child favored by a parent (or both) over the other children? As children, we didn’t understand and questioned why Sally or Johnny received all the accolades, never got punished, and received better (or more) birthday presents? In both those cases (teacher’s pet and parent’s favorite), the inevitable outcome was the “pet” was strongly resented because the unfavored were the victims of unequal and unfair treatment.