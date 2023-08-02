JUST THE WAY IT IS
In our lives, we’ve all known people who received preferential treatment. A few obvious ones come to mind. The teacher’s pet was despised by all the other children. Or how about the case of one child favored by a parent (or both) over the other children? As children, we didn’t understand and questioned why Sally or Johnny received all the accolades, never got punished, and received better (or more) birthday presents? In both those cases (teacher’s pet and parent’s favorite), the inevitable outcome was the “pet” was strongly resented because the unfavored were the victims of unequal and unfair treatment.
During much of the 20th century, I’m sure that Blacks felt much the same because until the passage of the Civil Rights Act (1964) the government sanctioned unequal and unfair treatment of Whites over Blacks. Whites weren’t charged for crimes with the same vigor as Blacks were; Whites could sit in the front of the bus, Blacks couldn’t; Whites attended better schools than Blacks, and so on. Such unequal and unfair treatment of one group over another builds resentment and develops deep animosities. Thank God all that ended after the civil rights legislation of the 1960’s, right? Ha – think again.
Today in America, preferential treatment of one group over another still exists. It’s just as flagrant, and just as much out in the open as ever. Instead of biases being based on skin color, it’s based on political ideology. The Left, the libs, and the Dems are strongly favored by the media, by federal agencies, by social media, and by big business over conservatives, over Christians, and over Republicans. For decades, most of us were unaware of this bias because the favored groups denied its existence. Now the biases are so flagrant, so out in the open that they do not even try to hide it anymore. Their attitude is “Yea, we’re biased against you Repubs, what you gonna do about it?” as they snicker away. The most blatant and obvious example of this bias is the treatment given to President Trump versus the treatment given to his opponents – first Hillary, now Biden. I could write chapters about the governments and media’s persecution and attacks on Trump while they defended Hillary; and write the same about the favoritism given Biden over Trump. Example – Trump, Hillary and Biden were discovered to have classified materials in their possession. Trump has been charged and arrested; Hillary and Biden – nothing.
Now, in an equally egregious display of bias by the justice system (and the media) we have Hunter Biden, poster boy for preferential treatment. Last week, Hunter’s defense team, along with the United States Attorney’s (USA) Office, tendered a guilty plea in the Delaware U.S. District Court to two misdemeanor charges stemming from Biden’s failure to pay an estimated $1.5-$2.0 million dollars of income tax for years 2017-2018. As part of the deal, it was agreed that the only pending felony charge, a firearms violation, would be “diverted” from usual prosecution and handled in a special offender diversion program (supervised probation to include drug testing but no jail time) under the jurisdiction of USA. Get this, if Hunter remains out of trouble, the felony gun charge would be dismissed, and he would avoid a felony conviction record. Of greater concern to the Court and public is the fact that this deal included a stipulation in the diversion agreement that granted TOTAL IMMUNITY from future charges stemming from ongoing investigation into Hunter’s years of criminal conduct. Thankfully, U.S. District Judge, Maryellen Noreika, refused to accept these agreements.
Judge Noreika rejected the agreement because it smacks of preferential treatment and struck at the very heart of the judicial system. It made a mockery of the basic “Rule of Law” principle that all persons be held accountable, and laws be equally enforced. Noreika rightfully saw Biden’s legal “maneuver” as an insult to the Court’s integrity and to every law abiding American.
During Robert Hughes’ 30-year career as a Chief U.S. Probation Officer in middle Georgia, he was party to numerous plea negotiations where guilty pleas were offered to the Court. He said that Biden’s plea deal totally usurped Congress’ intent pertaining to federal sentencing. In 1984 Congress passed the Sentencing Reform Act which mandated sentencing guidelines to create a fair system. The Act’s objective was to enable the criminal justice system to combat crime through an effective, fair, and transparent sentencing system. Congress sought honesty and uniformity in sentencing by reducing sentence disparity imposed for similar criminal offenses committed by similar offenders. Basically, similar defendants must be treated (and sentenced) equally. The DOJ-Hunter plea agreement limited Noreika’s sentencing discretion and leads us to questions as to whether the punishment was transparent and truly represents the scope of Hunter’s criminal behavior and is it fair to others who committed similar criminal acts.
Such an agreement (i.e. Hunter Biden’s guilty plea to two misdemeanors, a felony charge diverted, and no jail despite egregious criminal conduct) by the USA is highly unusual and troubling. In Hughes’ career, he never witnessed a plea tendered under such circumstance and has never seen a case in which the USA’s Office solicited the Court’s participation in a Federal Pretrial Diversion (PTD) agreement. The PTD program is designed to move selected offenders from traditional criminal justice processing into an alternative system of supervision under a U.S. Probation Officer. It does so by allowing for alternative prosecution for “low-level” criminals - minor fraud, larceny, minor theft from the government, simple drug possession, mail violations, National Park violations, etc. - who were identified as rehabilitative. Individuals who successfully complete a PTD program may qualify for a range of case outcomes, including the dismissal or reduction of charges, or a more favorable sentencing. Unsuccessful participants usually remain in the traditional criminal justice process.
The inclusion of a defendant into the PTD program who openly abuses alcohol and cocaine, and is charged with falsifying a federal firearms application, warrants serious scrutiny. Interestingly, until recently, defendants addicted to controlled substances were precluded from consideration. Biden’s selection for PTD is even more questionable as successful completion of a program designed by the U.S. Probation Officer would result in the firearms case, normally a 10-year maximum penalty and felony offense, being dismissed. Mysteriously (actually no mystery because we’re talking preferential treatment) the DOJ buried the immunity details and details of Biden’s foreign business endeavors (the endeavors for which he was paid $$$Millions and refused to declare on his taxes) into the now famous Paragraph 15. Certainly, this plea agreement creates the perception that Biden, a high-profile defendant, has been given preferential treatment by the judicial system.
Final Thoughts: The DOJ has the crucial responsibility to protect the “Rule of Law” that governs our Nation. Historically, DOJ, particularly our USA’s Office in the Middle District of Georgia, has worked hard to uphold the rule of law, protect our civil rights, and keep us safe. In this case, however, the public’s trust in our legal system and confidence in the concept of “equal justice for all” has been shaken. If not for the heroic effort of a previously unknown federal judge, Maryellen Noreika, Lady Justice might have lost her blindfold. Thankfully, our judicial system and concept of separation of powers, even though recently “bruised” continues to protect our Nation. God bless America.
Co-written by Sloan Oliver and Robert (Robin) Hughes, Jr. Oliver is a retired Army infantry and intelligence officer who lives in Bolingbroke. Hughes, also of Bolingbroke, served the U.S. District Court MD/GA for over 30 years as a U.S. Probation Officer retiring as Chief U.S. Probation Officer. MG(R) Hughes completed a 36-year active and reserve component Army career retiring as the Deputy Commanding General (RC), First U.S. Army. He is a graduated of the US Army War College and holds a graduate degree in Sociology / Probation-Parole studies from Fordham University.
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer who writes a weekly column for the Reporter. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.net.