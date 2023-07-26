Listen to local news, whether it originates from Atlanta or Macon, and chances are that within a few minutes, you will hear about a shooting. Keep listening and soon you will hear about a mass shooting somewhere in the U.S., or even the world.

Monroe County, Forsyth and agencies in surrounding counties are training to make sure that if something of the sort happens with an active shooter here, the event is handled as effectively and quickly as possible and doesn’t elevate to a tragedy.