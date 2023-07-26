Listen to local news, whether it originates from Atlanta or Macon, and chances are that within a few minutes, you will hear about a shooting. Keep listening and soon you will hear about a mass shooting somewhere in the U.S., or even the world.
Monroe County, Forsyth and agencies in surrounding counties are training to make sure that if something of the sort happens with an active shooter here, the event is handled as effectively and quickly as possible and doesn’t elevate to a tragedy.
On Tuesday, July 18 a training session was held with 19 participants at Maynard Baptist Church on Juliette Road to help prepare local responders for an active shooter event if one should occur locally. There were representatives of Monroe County Emergency Services, including the Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office, and of Forsyth’s Police Department and Fire Department, as well as other responders from around the state.
The training offered certification in Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC) through a two-day program with classroom work on the first day and scenario-based enactments on the second day, followed by testing on the information presented.
Monroe County Emergency Services is coordinating a large-scale exercise in October at Mary Persons High School that will give trained personnel an opportunity to test their skills and reactions.
The participants at Maynard Baptist were divided into task forces with four members acting as law enforcement and two members acting as medics. Kristen Lyndall, who was coordinating the scenarios, reminded those acting as law enforcement officers that even though they are focused on locating the shooter, they should also be ready to assist in rendering medical aid, including observing patients and checking vital signs. When they receive a signal that the shooter is dead, they should shift focus to aiding victims.
Lyndall said the participants were improving with every scenario as they became better at communicating with one another. She reminded them to always handcuff a shooter before moving on. In one scenario the active shooter, played by Rev. Matthew Bishop of Maynard Baptist, was brought from the scene on a stretcher, apparently injured. Law enforcement had apparently taken his visible gun from him but failed to check his pockets for a weapon. He took a gun from his pocket and “killed” Forsyth Police Chief Woodrow Blue.
Bishop said that in playing his part as the shooter, he intentionally decided to take the opportunity to aim at the police chief because he knew it would make the most impact on the participants and plant a reminder never to forget to check a shooter’s pockets. Bishop’s young son even helped in the training, running out of one of the rooms as the task force sought the shooter, as a child might in a real situation. Bishop said he was glad to have the group use Maynard Baptist for training, feeling that the training helps keep the whole community safer and especially keeps Maynard Baptist safe as the responders become familiar with its layout.
“I respect what they do,” said Bishop.
Lyndall said the Monroe County deputies had trained and were now training others. There are about 13-14 participants in most classes. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has conducted active shooter training for about 40 individuals in the last few weeks. The extreme heat on July 18 was good practice for a possible real situation as responders tried to care for victims as they would if they were waiting in the heat for an ambulance.
“I’m excited to get information out and create a defense if something happens,” said Chief Brown of Monroe County Emergency Services.
In addition to Forsyth Police Chief Blue, Forsyth Fire Chief Kevin Bunn and Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson were team members in the active shooter scenarios at Maynard Baptist Church. Monroe County Emergency Services is offering three EMT classes and a volunteer firefighter class. Contact Public Information Officer Christina Bramlett at 478-993-1633 for more information.
The local emergency responders from Forsyth and Monroe County are looking toward the major exercise at Mary Persons High School in October to exhibit their high level of preparedness for an active shooter event.