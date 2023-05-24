Gordon State College President Dr. Kirk A. Nooks announced his departure after five years as the institution’s president to serve as the President and CEO of the Council on Occupational Education. Nooks and his family live in Monroe County and he was part of the 2020 Leadership Monroe Class.
Nooks has demonstrated leadership at GSC in a time of uncertainty. He displayed dedication to a collaborative campus culture, student success and community engagement. He shared a vision of the future of GSC as he worked with the campus community to innovate new ways to fulfill GSC’s five-year strategic plan, “Building the Power of WE.” Nooks provided stewardship that empowered regional development and fostered innovative strategies.
As president, Nooks was responsible for over 3,100 students.
During his tenure, GSU has increased enrollment, retention and degrees conferred while also realizing an increase in need-based scholarships and foundation assets and adding new academic and club sport programs and completing capital improvement projects.
During Nooks’ tenure, GSC was one of only eight USG institutions to have an enrollment increase in fall of 2022. In spring of 2023, GSC ranked at No. 1 among all 26 institutions for a percentage increase in enrollment according to USG reports. GSC has been ranked either No.1 or No. 2 within the state college sector for having the most dual-enrollment students over the last few semesters.
A Brooklyn, New York native, Nooks was appointed to serve as the president of GSC on June 1, 2018. His career spans 25 years of education and engineering experience. He was president at Metropolitan Community College (MCC)-Longview in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. For five years prior to joining MCC-Longview, He served as both campus dean and executive liaison for diversity at Georgia Highlands College. Under his leadership, the campus expanded academic and student services. Before his career in higher education, President Nooks worked as an engineering project manager at Warner Robins Air Logistics Center and as an account executive with a health benefits consulting company.
Nooks serves on national and local boards that includes The Chair Academy and the American Association of State Colleges and Universities. He has been recognized with several awards including making the Georgia Trend’s Top 500 Influential Leaders list in 2022. As an author and presenter, he continues to stay active on topics that include college and university leadership, strategic planning, and the learning college. Nooks received the CASE District III Chief Executive Leadership Award at the Southeastern Conference.
President Nooks will conclude his term on May 19 after his final commencement ceremony. Dr. Donald Green has been approved as the interim president following President Nooks’ departure.
The community was invited to a farewell reception that was held on May 15 at the Barnesville campus.
Article by Karolina Philmon, GSC Marketing Manager