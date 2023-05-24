Dr. Kirk Nooks

Gordon State College President Dr. Kirk A. Nooks announced his departure after five years as the institution’s president to serve as the President and CEO of the Council on Occupational Education. Nooks and his family live in Monroe County and he was part of the 2020 Leadership Monroe Class.

Nooks has demonstrated leadership at GSC in a time of uncertainty. He displayed dedication to a collaborative campus culture, student success and community engagement. He shared a vision of the future of GSC as he worked with the campus community to innovate new ways to fulfill GSC’s five-year strategic plan, “Building the Power of WE.” Nooks provided stewardship that empowered regional development and fostered innovative strategies.