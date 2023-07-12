On Hwy. 80 in eastern Crawford County near the Bibb County line, nearly every house has a “Stop Rock Quarry” sign, and some have more than one.
June 15, hundreds of citizens attended the Crawford County aoning meeting where the special exception to allow the rock quarry was approved 4-2. A final vote of the Crawford County Commissioners will occur Tuesday, July 18. Citizens continue to speak out against the development.
District 2 Commissioner Jackie McCowen stated in her Development of Regional Impact form that “The proposed site will bring major jobs to Crawford that we so need desperately. I have investigated concerns that some people have and have found no facts backing their concerns.”
Management of Kentucky based Cottondale Partners says the quarry will benefit the area by bringing 30 jobs and paying $300,000 in taxes, as well as reducing shipping costs for local builders.
The proposed site is located on 1,770 acres across from Girl Scout Rd. on Hwy. 80. The quarry operation will be 425 acres, and the remaining acreage includes an industrial park, greenspace, and residential development.
In addition to Crawford County, some residents of Monroe and Bibb Counties are also affected. According to Zoning Administrator Jake Watson, the site will be 1.8 miles from the Bibb County line on Hwy. 80 and 2 miles from the southeast corner of Monroe County.
Cottondale Partners estimates that 90% of truck traffic will exit east on Hwy. 80 towards I-475. Anticipated truck traffic is around 100 trucks a day.
A change.org petition has 653 signatures of those against the quarry and explains some of the risks: vibrations, landslides, land degradation, land subsidence, noise, water and air pollution.
The surrounding area is popular for hunting, with a mama bear and bear cub recently spotted on a wildlife camera at a hunting camp off Girl Scout Rd.
Studies show that people living within 5 miles of a rock quarry are at risk for respiratory health problems due to silica, dust smaller than beach sand that spreads in the air around a rock quarry.
According to Cottondale Partners, the dust associated with the quarry will be too large to cause problems. The proposed quarry will be subject to Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and Georgia Environmental Division (EPD) regulations. MSHA conducts inspections at least twice a year.
The quarry will operate Monday through Friday with occasional Saturday+s, for 10 hour workdays. It is not expected to be open on Sundays. Blasting will occur once or twice a month during normal business hours.
Perry Donahoo and Jeffery Major, Managers at Cottondale Partners, have experience at Vulcan Inc., which operates a quarry in Monroe County on Hwy. 87.
Jake Watson of Crawford County Zoning urged residents to visit other quarries to see the impact they have. Quarries are common in our region due to the fall line.
In 2013, Vulcan on Pea Ridge Rd. in Juliette was named in lawsuits, by itself and along with Georgia Power, on behalf of 123 current and former Monroe County residents. Residents reported health problems from toxic water in their wells that resulted in loss of income.
In 1987, Davidson Mineral Properties sued Monroe County for prohibiting them from developing a quarry based on a land use plan approved after the building permit was sought. Monroe County Superior Court found the denial of the permit was authorized because a valid interim zoning ordinance was in place prior to the adoption of the land use plan.
While Planning and Zoning moved forward with the zoning change, the quarry must be approved on July 18 by the Crawford County Commission. Until then, citizens continue to erect signs, make T shirts, sign the online petition and try to stop the quarry.