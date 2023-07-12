Stop Rock Quarry

Stop Rock Quarry

On Hwy. 80 in eastern Crawford County near the Bibb County line, nearly every house has a “Stop Rock Quarry” sign, and some have more than one. 

June 15, hundreds of citizens attended the Crawford County aoning meeting where the special exception to allow the rock quarry was approved 4-2. A final vote of the Crawford County Commissioners will occur Tuesday, July 18. Citizens continue to speak out against the development.