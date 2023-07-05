PruittHealth Monroe held an Open House on Thursday, June 29, inviting the community to visit the facility in northern Monroe County at 4796 Highway 42 North. The event was coordinated by Latier Gray, director of admissions at PruittHealth Monroe.
Besides having an opportunity to meet the administrative personnel and some of the other staff members at PruittHealth Monroe, those attending got to enjoy a laden buffet table and to tour the facility. Administrator Richard Cirillo said the 83-bed facility currently has only five or six openings available. He said he is proud of the staff, which includes some employees who have been working at the location for a number of years.
PruittHealth Monroe has an activity room and a therapy room on site. Gray said the dietary director is magnificent and provides quality meals for residents whether they decide to dine in their rooms or in the community dining hall.
“Please notice how clean our facility is,” said Gray. “Our staff is awesome. They create a family atmosphere.”
Cathy Ingram is the director of activities, and she has many plans and ideas for events and activities to keep residents involved and provide opportunities for families to visit and participate. She likes to get residents outside as much as possible and hopes to do so with some water games as well as grilling on the 4th of July.
There is a fish fry planned for July 15. Ministers are providing worship services every Sunday afternoon. There were special activities and mementoes for residents on Mothers Day and Fathers Day. A new addition named ‘Max’ is getting a good response from residents. He is an 8-week-old miniature golden-doodle who plans to come to work with Ingram daily. He seems delighted with his assignment of visiting residents and being petted.
Ingram said there are many opportunities for members of the community and local groups to interact with residents and provide some variety in their lives. Those who donate their time may find that they receive more from being with the interesting, talented residents than they give.