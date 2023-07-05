PruittHealth Monroe held an Open House on Thursday, June 29, inviting the community to visit the facility in northern Monroe County at 4796 Highway 42 North. The event was coordinated by Latier Gray, director of admissions at PruittHealth Monroe.

Besides having an opportunity to meet the administrative personnel and some of the other staff members at PruittHealth Monroe, those attending got to enjoy a laden buffet table and to tour the facility. Administrator Richard Cirillo said the 83-bed facility currently has only five or six openings available. He said he is proud of the staff, which includes some employees who have been working at the location for a number of years.