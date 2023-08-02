Myrtice Brogdon

Myrtice Brogdon, Ms. PruittHealth Monroe, shows some of the artwork she has created since taking up drawing.

Myrtice Brogdon, 79, had never competed in a beauty pageant before, but in June she was crowned Ms. PruittHealth Monroe and on Aug. 26 will be competing with 21 other beauty queens in the 2023 Ms. Georgia Health Care Association (GHCA) Pageant at the Marriott Macon City Center. 

She is excited about the pageant and is sure it will be a lot of fun. She and PruittHealth Monroe activities director Cathy Ingram will spend the night before the pageant in the Macon hotel, and before the pageant she will go shopping for the perfect dress. Myrtice plans to choose a purple dress and plans to pick a full length gown. She said she has been told that purple looks good on her.