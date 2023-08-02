Myrtice Brogdon, 79, had never competed in a beauty pageant before, but in June she was crowned Ms. PruittHealth Monroe and on Aug. 26 will be competing with 21 other beauty queens in the 2023 Ms. Georgia Health Care Association (GHCA) Pageant at the Marriott Macon City Center.
She is excited about the pageant and is sure it will be a lot of fun. She and PruittHealth Monroe activities director Cathy Ingram will spend the night before the pageant in the Macon hotel, and before the pageant she will go shopping for the perfect dress. Myrtice plans to choose a purple dress and plans to pick a full length gown. She said she has been told that purple looks good on her.
Myrtice was born in Fayetteville, moved to Fairburn when she was in 3rd grade and graduated from Campbell High School. When she was 20 she went to work at Johnny Reb’s Restaurant in College Park and met her husband there. They had three children in as many years and lived in South Georgia and Florida. Myrtice spent much of her life raising her children as a single mother, working as a waitress and cook. She has two daughters, Hope and Mae, and a son, Willie Junior, three grandsons, three great grandsons and one great granddaughter, who was born May 16.
Myrtice was living in a retirement home in Griffin when she hurt her knee and needed therapy. She moved to PruittHealth Monroe and March 15, 2019 and has lived there since. She said the covid months were stressful as residents were moved from room to room while those with covid were isolated and efforts were made to clean rooms and keep all the residents healthy. Myrtice said she eventually caught covid but recovered after a few days.
Myrtice said she stayed busy and optimistic throughout the covid time. She had ordered scrapbook materials and spent her time scrapbooking and drawing. Her sister had sent her some coloring books and she enjoyed them as well. She is glad that activities, like the beauty pageant, are available again.
At the pageant she dressed up in a poodle skirt. She twirled around in the skirt and received applause. She also read Psalm 27. Myrtice said that she didn’t get to go to her high school prom when she was a senior because her daddy said he didn’t have the money for a dress. She wished she could have looked for an inexpensive dress, but he didn’t give her that option. So she had fun dressing up for the pageant and is looking forward to dressing up even more for the one in Macon.
Myrtice would like to live in her own apartment again, where she had her own kitchen and could cook, but otherwise she is happy at PruittHealth Monroe. She enjoys playing Bingo, and she has discovered a talent for drawing. She said that earlier in her life she never had time to draw or paint. A lady came to PruittHealth Monroe and showed the residents some techniques to use in painting. Since then Myrtice has found that she loves to paint trees, flowers, whatever catches her fancy with pencils, paint, whatever media is available. One of her drawings is on the bulletin board in the hall and others hand in her room.
Myrtice said it is hard for her to believe she will be 80 next March because she looks and feels much younger. She has a sister who is 82 and lives in an apartment in Union City and another sister who is 19 years younger than her.
On Aug. 26 she will share her energy and positive attitude with the judges at the beauty pageant.