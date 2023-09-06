Retired psychiatrist Dr. Sonia Miles made a presentation on gender to the Heart of Georgia Republican Women that she said was “not politically correct, but scientifically correct.” As she began her talk on gender confusion issues, she urged everyone to keep their feelings in check, and use their intellect.
District 1 Commissioner Valerie Wynn had planned to speak on Macon-Bibb issues, but cancelled, so Dr. Miles graciously stepped in. As a retired psychiatrist who practiced more than 30 years, she believes that our nation is not looking out for the best interests of our children, by voting for those who support “gender-affirming” care for minors.
The meeting, held at the clubhouse of retirement community Gables at Wolf Creek, was attended by about 20 Republican men and women of all ages. Mayor Lester Miller was briefly in attendance, as he hoped to support Commissioner Wynn, but missed most of Dr. Miles’s lecture.
Dr. Miles said, “Love wants what is best for a person. What is best for a child is not to affirm that they are the opposite of what they are.”
She said that in today’s world, any concern expressed by a child over their gender places them on a path of “affirmation” which results in the child identifying as “transgender.” She says that our job, as physicians, parents and educators, is to put the child on a path to being who they really are, not feeding into their fantasies. “We must help them be healthy,” she said.
As a psychiatric resident in Greenwich Village in the early 1980s, Dr. Miles did not see many cases of gender confusion. She says the trend started with teenage boys who wanted to be girls, because they were not particularly athletic or outdoorsy and envied the way females were treated gently.
Around 2016-17, when she was getting ready to retire, Dr. Miles noticed an uptick in the opposite, teenage girls wanting to become boys. She says this affected various peer groups and attributes this to social media content related to transgender issues.
She explains that the benefits of transgenderism today are reinforced by the power and status the transgendered have, such as the ability to sue people for misgendering them. She doesn’t blame people for wanting to join this special group, since President Biden proposed a special day to recognize them.
She acknowledges that many transgender individuals who have not gone all the way to surgery change their mind and go back to their original gender, but we don’t often hear about this because these people are vilified.
Dr. Miles discussed the history of the Diagnostic Statistical Manual (DSM) which categorizes mental disorders. Over time, criteria have changed and are not set in stone. Homosexuality was removed from the DSM because activists did not want this classified as a disorder. However, items must be on the DSM to have a diagnosis code for insurance companies.
This accounts for the term “Gender dysphoria.” Previously classified as a “disorder,” activists realized that to remove it from the DSM would remove the ability to have a medical code and get these gender affirming treatments covered by insurance. Therefore, the term was softened to “dysphoria” in order to avoid calling it a disorder but still have it covered by the DSM.
Dr. Miles said this allowed them to “have their cake, and eat it too.” She feels gender affirming care is against science and is disappointed by medical professionals who facilitate this. “We don’t tell anorexics we will do bariatric surgery just because they think they are fat,” she said. “Why is this different?” she asked, referring to sex change surgeries.
Dr. Miles spared the audience most of the technical medical jargon she might have used with a group of other physicians but did explain that puberty blockers and hormone therapy cause heart problems.
She explained that Macon is not radically leftist but our medical facilities cater to transgender patients because physicians fear losing their jobs if they do not conform. Hospitals have government-mandated training sessions related to gender issues as well as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).
As an African American physician, Dr. Miles feels that DEI has been detrimental to medicine, because talent should be considered before race.
Although she was speaking to a group of Republicans, she did not place the blame on all Democrats. She acknowledged that all Democrats do not support transgenderism. However, she said they often vote for those who support these things, much as we might “side with our friends just to shut them up.”
She laments the “huge split in our culture” and says conservatives are on the side of “objective truth” and others support their own truths. Half the country truly buys into liberal issues, either out of ignorance or because they want the other things the party offers, such as free college.
Dr. Miles discussed State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart’s efforts to pass legislation that would make it illegal to “radically change” the gender of a child through surgery or drugs. Although the bill initially passed, it “lacked teeth” according to Miles. Lawsuits were filed, and on Aug. 21, a judge blocked the ban on hormone replacement therapy for Georgia children. At this time, sex change surgeries are still illegal for minors.
Similar legal struggles are taking place nationwide. In mid-August, a Federal Appeals Court in Montgomery County, Md. ruled that parents cannot challenge the school district policies that allow children to explore other genders at school without parental knowledge.
Worldwide, Sweden was once on the front lines for gender affirmation, but now sex changes have been limited to those older than age 17. Doctors began to speak out against hormone therapy and surgeries for children.
Dr. Miles estimated that 1,000 school districts nationwide promote transgenderism without a parents’ consent.
Audience members and Dr. Miles lamented the decline of society, saying that “People don’t follow laws or God” and pointing out that in Russia and China, the problems started with a “handful of radicals.”
Dr. Miles says that our country depends on each of us to “unseat these people” and calls for everyone to vote. “Don’t wait until the last minute to vote. Anything can happen. Be there first one there to vote.