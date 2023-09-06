Dr. Sonia Miles

Retired psychiatrist Dr. Sonia Miles made a presentation on gender to the Heart of Georgia Republican Women that she said was “not politically correct, but scientifically correct.” As she began her talk on gender confusion issues, she urged everyone to keep their feelings in check, and use their intellect. 

District 1 Commissioner Valerie Wynn had planned to speak on Macon-Bibb issues, but cancelled, so Dr. Miles graciously stepped in. As a retired psychiatrist who practiced more than 30 years, she believes that our nation is not looking out for the best interests of our children, by voting for those who support “gender-affirming” care for minors. 