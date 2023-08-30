BOE millage rate hearing

BOE Chair Stuart Pippin, center, and assistant superintendent Lance Rackley, second from left, talk with people who attended the public hearing about the BOE millage rate last Wednesday at noon.

Monroe County Board of Education held two of three required public hearings on its property tax increase on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The third hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. today, immediately after which the board will vote on setting its millage rate. 

The board has proposed increasing its millage rate from the 15.024 mills it set last year to 16.212. That would increase the school system’s portion of taxes on a $250,000 home in Monroe County about $83. Board members have said they are primarily concerned about an anticipated $3.27 million less in revenue the school system will get from Plant Scherer taxes over the next year. 