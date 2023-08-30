Monroe County Board of Education held two of three required public hearings on its property tax increase on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The third hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. today, immediately after which the board will vote on setting its millage rate.
The board has proposed increasing its millage rate from the 15.024 mills it set last year to 16.212. That would increase the school system’s portion of taxes on a $250,000 home in Monroe County about $83. Board members have said they are primarily concerned about an anticipated $3.27 million less in revenue the school system will get from Plant Scherer taxes over the next year.
The board has adopted a tentative budget of $55 million, about a $5 million increase over last year. Apparently Monroe County property owners are satisfied with the proposed budget and tax increase as there was minimal participation in the public hearings last Wednesday. In fact no one from the public attended the 6 p.m. public hearing. Law requires local governments to hold at least three public hearings if their actions will cause property owners to pay more taxes. If taxes aren’t increased, they must only have one public hearing before setting millage rates. After advertising rates, the board may decrease but increase the rate it sets.
Two members of the public did speak at the public hearing held at noon last Wednesday. Jerry Blalock said he has lived in Monroe County 20 years and knows the county is growing. He said he has seen 25 new houses built in his neighborhood recently, with most of them bringing new students to the school system. But he said that many of the property owners in Monroe County are experiencing hard times, and it is not the right time to raise taxes.
“You’re making a huge mistake,” said Blalock. “We need help from leaders who will show us how to tighten our belts and get through this. I’m saying what everyone is.”
After Blalock, Mike Harrell of Culloden spoke. He said that he knows more houses won’t bring in enough taxes to support students and services. He said the Monroe County Development Authority needs to bring in more industry so there will be more revenue.
“I’m proud of the school system,” he said. “I’m proud of everything here and don’t want to fall back.”
BOE board member Greg Head, who is also a member of the Development Authority, said that the Development Authority and its executive director, Joyce White, are working to bring in industry. He suggested pushing county commissioners on their efforts.
“It’s a double-edged sword,” said Superintendent Dr. Jim Finch. “Industry brings in families with children. It’s a delicate balance.”
At the 6 p.m. public hearing on Aug. 23, which no one from the public attended except the Reporter, BOE chair Stuart Pippin took the opportunity to name some of the actions the board has taken over the last year to affirm its conservative values, such as changing attorneys, banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Monroe County classrooms, and banning divisive activities. He noted that he attended the public celebration of the Supreme Court decision that reversed Roe vs. Wade and changed abortion laws.
Pippin said Monroe County Board of Education hasn’t raised taxes in six years but it now needs to raise at least $2 million to cover an anticipated budget shortfall. Pippin said the board needs to work on trimming the budget for the next school year, but at this point teachers are already under contract. He said that his own record speaks for itself about his values, and he is proud to stand on his record.
The BOE is expected to finalize the tax hike at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The meeting is open to the public.