Anyone who wants to run for Forsyth mayor or city council must qualify next week, Aug. 21-25.

Mayor Eric Wilson faces re-election as do council members John Howard and Greg Goolsby. Howard, the former mayor, has already said he doesn’t intend to run again. City councilman Melvin Lawrence, who passed away last month, was also up for re-election. Council members have appointed former Mayor Ralph Ogletree to fill his post until the election.