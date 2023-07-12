With the death of city councilman Melvin Lawrence, Forsyth city voters will have yet another slot to fill when qualifying opens next month.
Anyone who wants to run for Forsyth city council must qualify the week of Aug. 21-25.
Mayor Eric Wilson faces re-election as do council members John Howard and Greg Goolsby. Howard, the former mayor, has already said he doesn’t intend to run again. City councilman Melvin Lawrence, who passed away over the weekend, was also up for re-election. And qualifying will also be held for the unexpired post held by former councilman Julius Stroud, who resigned to move to Colorado.
Any resident of Forsyth can choose which post they want to seek. The posts up for re-election are mayor, post 1 (John Howard, incumbent), 3 (Melvin Lawrence, deceased) and 4 (Greg Goolsby, incumbent), as well as 5 (Stroud).
Council members and the mayor are elected for four-year terms. The city has no limits on how long a person can hold an office. According to the city charter, to be eligible to hold the office, a person must be at least 21 years old and must have been a resident of the city for 12 months prior to the date of the election. The person must continue to live in the city and be registered and qualified to vote in municipal elections to be qualified to serve on council. The council member must have no financial conflicts of interest that would affect serving as a council member.
