The Macon Bacon had their sizzle shortened last week when two games fell to rain and mother nature. They returned to action over the weekend when they split a doubleheader against the first-place Forest City Owls.
Next, they returned to Macon for a 10-0 laugher against the Boone Bigfoot before busing to Asheboro, North Carolina on Sunday. They defeated the Zookeepers to keep hold of second place in the Coastal Plain League’s Western Division.
In their first game against the Owls, the Bacon struggled early and fell behind 9-0 but slowly pulled themselves back in it with five in the seventh. They added three more in the ninth, including a run-scoring double from JR Freethy. They could not push the tying run across and fell 10-9.
Macon got a measure of revenge in Game Two. They went into their final at-bat with the Owls up 5-3. Elijah Frank got the momentum starting with a run-scoring single, and the Bacon added three more for a 7-5 lead. Josh Combs got the final three outs to earn the win.
At Luther Williams Field on Saturday, Maxwell Montplaisir and Brady Pendley combined for s four-hit shutout in front of 3,341 fans. Mason Minzey had four RBI, and Cherry had three in the blowout win.
The comeback magic returned on Sunday. Macon trailed Asheboro 5-3 in the eighth, but a Jackson Cherry double and a Jake Larson triple allowed the Bacon to take a 6-5 win. Jagger Lovinelli pitched the ninth to earn the save.
Through the first three weeks, Minzey led the lineup with a .357 batting average, while Freethy was close behind at .333.
The Bacon return to Luther Williams on Thursday for a doubleheader against the Lexington County Blowfish. Asheboro is in for a Saturday night game that includes post-game fireworks, and then there is a July 4 game against Florence and more fireworks.
KNOW YOUR BACON: Manager Kevin Sione is in his second season as the skipper for the Macon ballclub. He was an assistant coach for the 2020 Bacon team that won the Southern Summer Ball Series Championship.
Outside of the summer season, Soine serves as an assistant coach and student learning facilitator at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix.
He graduated from Grand View University in 2014, where he played in the outfield. Sione served as a team captain and earned two all-conference honors.
HISTORIC MOMENTS AT LUTHER WILLIAMS: Every visit to Luther Williams is a reminder of the history the venue has witnessed.
On April 2, 1930, two major league teams, the Detroit Tigers and the Brooklyn Dodgers, visited Macon to play a spring training game at the park.
Tiger second baseman and future Hall-of-Famer Charlie Gehringer hit a home run to give Detroit a 2-0 rain-shortened victory.
On that day, Macon fans paid 75 cents for the grandstand and 50 cents for bleacher seats to see major league players up close in their park.