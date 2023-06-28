bacon

The Macon Bacon return home for a doubleheader on Thursday, followed by games on Saturday and Tuesday, July 4, which both will include post-game fireworks displays. (Photo/Brielle Grubbs)

The Macon Bacon had their sizzle shortened last week when two games fell to rain and mother nature. They returned to action over the weekend when they split a doubleheader against the first-place Forest City Owls.

Next, they returned to Macon for a 10-0 laugher against the Boone Bigfoot before busing to Asheboro, North Carolina on Sunday. They defeated the Zookeepers to keep hold of second place in the Coastal Plain League’s Western Division. 