Saturday, July 29 was a fun day for students in Monroe County preparing to begin the 2023-24 school year, whether they are pre-kindergarteners ready for their first Monroe County Schools classroom or high school seniors starting their last year in the school system. 

Monroe County Schools held a “Back to School Rally” on Saturday morning with lots of community partners. There was important information about things like bus transportation and school breakfast & lunch and lots of school supplies, like backpacks, pencils, crayons, paper and books. There were representatives of after-school programs, including Boys & Girls Clubs, 4-H, Forsyth UMC Daycare, Happy Haven Daycare and others. There were representatives of community churches providing school supplies, and the Momentum Church ice cream truck brought lots of smiles with its treats.