Saturday, July 29 was a fun day for students in Monroe County preparing to begin the 2023-24 school year, whether they are pre-kindergarteners ready for their first Monroe County Schools classroom or high school seniors starting their last year in the school system.
Monroe County Schools held a “Back to School Rally” on Saturday morning with lots of community partners. There was important information about things like bus transportation and school breakfast & lunch and lots of school supplies, like backpacks, pencils, crayons, paper and books. There were representatives of after-school programs, including Boys & Girls Clubs, 4-H, Forsyth UMC Daycare, Happy Haven Daycare and others. There were representatives of community churches providing school supplies, and the Momentum Church ice cream truck brought lots of smiles with its treats.
Mary Persons cheerleaders and others conducted games for children to play and painted faces. The City of Forsyth and Monroe County Emergency Services brought fire trucks police cars and ambulances with lights flashing and sirens blaring. There was lots of candy, balloons and decorations to make the event festive.
Students and parents greeted and hugged teachers, principals and friends they hadn’t seen since May. The event was moved inside the Monroe County Fine Arts Center lobby because of the threat of stormy weather, and the move worked well as a refuge from the extreme heat of recent weeks.
As the Back to School Rally began winding down, representative of MMAD and BLU Communities with the support of Monroe County Commissioner Lamarcus Davis and other community partners began welcoming students and their families to a “Back2School Drive” at Monroe County Recreation Department. Tents were set up; tables were available for seating and also held lots of school supplies. Backpacks stuffed with school supplies were distributed.
A highlight was the raffle of several bicycles and scooters, with students able to register for the raffle each hour. The event provided lunch of grilled hot dogs and hamburgers. Some of the contributors to the Back2School Drive were the Malik Herring Foundation, Restoring Life Global Ministries, Cook’s Rental and the Forsyth Walmart.
The Forsyth Police Department gave out back to school bags at both events.