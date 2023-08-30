Mary Persons’ volleyball team is off to an 8-7 start to the season, 0-1 in region, not bad for a rebuilding year under second-year coach Hannah Grossman.
“We’re really young,” said Grossman.
Grossman lost 5 of her 6 starters from last year’s team that finished second in Region 2-AAA and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the playoffs.
Laney Turner is that lone returning starter but she’s a good base on whom to build.
Grossman said she has 3 freshmen and a sophomore who are doing good stuff on the court.
Grossman said Jayla Barkley, Natalie Clayton, Kasyn Vannier and Kyndall Morgan have stepped ably into playing roles this year.
“We’ve gotten better and better every day,” said Grossman. “We’re working through a lot great potential.”
Grossman also has new assistant coaches this year helping push the girls, Dallas Hall and Lametrius Ray.
Last week the Lady Dogs lost its region opener to Pike in 3 sets, but beat Tattnall in 2 sets. On Tuesday, the Lady Dogs went to FPD to play FPD and Crawford County.
Then on Thursday, the Dogs play Peach and Howard at Peach.
Jackson won region last year and so MP will have to contend with their Backyard Brawl foes to get to the top.
More importantly for the program’s future, they have started the first-ever MCMS volleyball team with Kenny Miller and Rene Claxton coaching.
“We’re building the program,” said Grossman.
