Many people I know wonder why I subscribe to The Monroe County Reporter when some of its editorial views so obviously contrast with some of my own. They also wonder why I, living in the northwest corner of Monroe County, also subscribe to The Barnesville Herald Gazette, The Jackson Progress-Argus and The Atlanta Journal Constitution. Sometimes, my lovely wife does, too.
The obvious answer could be that while I’m semi-retired, I have more dollars than sense. The better answer is that these newspapers all represent me in places that I would find challenging, if not unpleasant, to spend time. I’m talking about council meetings, board meetings, and commission meetings. They keep me informed about events and decisions that may impact my life and my neighborhood.
Sadly, The Jackson Progress-Argus has lost its last investigative reporter. I often saw him at Butts County Industrial Development Authority meetings where he recorded the proceedings as unelected officials seemed intent on turning Butts County into Henry County South with warehouses all along I-75 including the northwest corner of High Falls State Park Lake. Decisions like that could impact water quality from Butts County to the Ocmulgee River in Macon and beyond. So now my neighbors and I take turns attending the BCIDA meetings, though without the resources of a newspaper. Few of them subscribe to a newspaper, preferring the so-called “fair and balanced” approach of their online news silo.
I also wonder about my Monroe County Reporter. I don’t understand why the editorial slant is so frequently far right wing and even Trumpeting in nature. I’m grateful the editor has moved on in his support, although I fear Governor DeSantis is only a slightly better coiffed version of the former president. But, although my contributions are almost always included when I choose to submit them, they seem to be a token effort rather than a bipartisan approach to presenting ideas and views.
Of course, The Monroe County Reporter is a private enterprise and can print whatever its editor wants. Still, I wonder why he would not choose to provide more balanced content aimed at the 30 to 45 percent of our county’s citizens to entice them to subscribe to this paper. Maybe I’ll have a clearer understanding in future issues. I’ll keep reading and subscribing.