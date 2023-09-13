Mary Persons’ softball team has two critical games this week as they compete for the top spot in Region 2-AAA.
The Lady Dogs are currently 2-1 in region, narrowly behind Pike County (4-1) and Jackson (3-1), both teams they’re scheduled to face this week.
The Lady Dogs were slated to host Pike County (7-7-1, 4-1) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and to play at Jackson (11-4, 3-1) on Thursday, Sept. 14. MP lost to Pike the first time they played in Zebulon 10-0. But that was nearly 3 weeks ago.
Last week, MP’s Quanesha Brown pitched a masterpiece with 10 strikeouts to lead MP over the Taylor County Vikings on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Brown gave up five hits and one run over seven innings while walking one.
Mary Persons got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Taylor Mosteller singled, Miley Stevenson singled, Katherine Clay laid down a sacrifice bunt, and Adelyn Turner singled, each scoring one run.
Stevenson went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Mary Persons. Clay had three runs batted in. She went 2-for-2 on the day.
This weekend the Lady Dogs head to Chattanooga to play three north Georgia teams in a tournament. The Lady Dogs will play Gordon Lee, ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 1 in the U.S., on Friday and Dacula and St. Pius on Saturday.
”It’s going to be a test of our depth,” said coach JESSICA EVANS. “We have the opportunity to see some great ball being played, and get some of these young ladies some collegiate looks. The Score Invitational is always a great tournament with above average talent and gives you the competition you need to encourage growth and puts you in game opportunities you need to prepare you for playoff season. I am looking forward to how our girls compete and seeing some of the top players in the State perform.”