Reindeer wreck

A DOT camera on I-75 shows the pileup last Wednesday, including two giant reindeer heads. No Santa’s helpers weren’t hit. Those were decorations on a trailer. 

An early morning 8-vehicle pileup that included Santa’s reindeer on I-75 S just south of Hwy. 18 blocked holiday traffic for hours on Dec. 28. According to the Monroe County sheriff’s accident report, it started when a 2021 Jeep Wrangler driven by Rita Jackson, 48, of Moultrie made an improper lane change and hit a 2014 Buick around 8 a.m. That collision caused a 2022 Kia to brake. The Kia was then hit by a 2021 Dodge Ram pulling a trailer full of reindeer decorations from Illinois to Florida. In turn, the Ram was hit by a 2022 Toyota Corolla. Also involved in the crash were a 2014 Hyundai and a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. On a DOT camera, at left, it appeared, erroneously, that reindeer returning from their Christmas duties 3 days earlier may have caused the accident.    