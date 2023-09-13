Sloan Oliver

JUST THE WAY IT IS 

“Wastin’ away again in Margaritaville” are iconic words in the song Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffet’s best known. Surprisingly, despite his 50-year musical career, 36 albums, thousands of concerts, and tens of millions of fans who know his songs by heart, Margaritaville was Buffet’s only Top-10 hit. Later on in the 2000’s, he had several chart toppers such as Knee Deep (by Zac Brown) and It’s Five O’clock Somewhere (by Alan Jackson) but those were songs he did in collaboration with other musicians.