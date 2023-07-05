When I was a child during the flood of 1994, my family had a house on Jackson Lake. It started raining one day around the 4th of July and didn’t stop. The fireworks were cancelled, which we heard on the Atlanta radio station 96 Rock. That’s when we knew this storm was a big deal.
We were lucky the lake house was not our primary residence. We traveled from Covington to watch the progress of the water covering up our stationary dock, rising in the yard and encroaching on nearby houses on lower ground.
My Dad was fearless and got into the water to lower the top of his pontoon boat and free it when it got stuck under the covered stationary dock due to rising water. Then we rode to see the Lloyd Shoals Dam, which was just past our place and is where the Ocmulgee River starts. People were worried the dam might break.
We parked below it on an overlook watching millions of gallons of muddy flood waters go over the dam. Usually this time of year, it was barely a trickle. I took a polaroid picture with the camera I had gotten for Christmas 1993. Although the polaroid is now lost, I can still picture the sight and hear the roar of the water.
It brought to mind the Pink Floyd lyrics from “Brain Damage”: “And if the dam breaks open many years too soon, and if there is no room open the hill…”
My Dad remembered that his grandfather was young in 1911 and his family took a horse and buggy to watch the Lloyd Shoals dam being built. Now, we parked in the car close enough to feel the spray and be in danger if it breached as everyone feared.
The dam did not break open many years too soon, and the water continued down the Ocmulgee to Macon, where residents were without water for weeks and experienced catastrophic damage.
For a few summers, we had lived the dream at Jackson Lake, but that was to be our last. My Dad sold the place that fall because all the fun had gone out of it for him.
When I moved to Macon almost 20 years after the flood, people were still talking about it and telling their stories. I told my story of too much water on the dam and the dead fish and signed Braves baseballs that washed up in our yard. While it was not nearly as traumatic as the experience of some Maconites, my first image of a natural disaster has stayed with me.