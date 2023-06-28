To the Editor:
I took this photo this morning at the North end of New Forsyth Road, where it dead ends into Pate Road. The guard rail (just replaced 8 or 9 months ago) was in perfect condition yesterday afternoon when I went by. It must have been a hell of a wreck because the steel posts were ripped out like they were tomato stakes and there were no skid marks anywhere. I guess the driver was wondering what those noises were (three sets of rumble strips) about 10 seconds before his teeth went through the airbag and into the steering wheel.