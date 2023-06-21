A 36-year-old woman was arrested on drug charges on June 7 after a BOLO was issued on a silver 2020 Toyota Corolla reportedly doing 35 mph on I-75 N near Rumble Road while zigzagging through all lanes of traffic.
According to the incident report, deputies Justyn Weaver and Hannah Hile spotted the vehicle failing to maintain lane and made a stop. While Hile made a passenger-side approach, Weaver waited in the patrol car to watch the driver’s behavior. He noticed her slumping her head and looking down so he exited his car and had her step out.
During the interview, the driver, Jessica Bishop, of Forsyth, appeared lethargic and slow to respond to questions. She had bags under her droopy eyes. She explained to Weaver that her car couldn’t go over 55 mph because it had a bent rim. She said that she had been at the river but denied drinking or taking narcotics. She then admitted to having two beers but later changed her story to include liquor. Bishop also admitted that she uses Xanax but has no prescription. She said didn’t know what the pills in her vehicle were and that “someone” gave them to her, but she was going to throw them away. She then said the pills were for Parkinson’s disease.
Two broken drinking straws were found in her car covered with an unknown white residue. There were also 3 oblong pills found on the pavement near her vehicle.
When asked if she had any medical conditions that would prevent her from taking a roadside sobriety test, Bishop said other than being “bow-legged” she was fine. After being unable to keep her balance and swaying during the test she was arrested for DUI and taken to the ER for an agreed-upon blood draw. During the ride, she asked the deputies if there was anything she could do instead of going to jail. Bishop was charged with DUI-drugs, failure to maintain lane, drugs not in original container and possession and use of drug-related objects.