BISHOP

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on drug charges on June 7 after a BOLO was issued on a silver 2020 Toyota Corolla reportedly doing 35 mph on I-75 N near Rumble Road while zigzagging through all lanes of traffic. 

According to the incident report, deputies Justyn Weaver and Hannah Hile spotted the vehicle failing to maintain lane and made a stop. While Hile made a passenger-side approach, Weaver waited in the patrol car to watch the driver’s behavior. He noticed her slumping her head and looking down so he exited his car and had her step out. 