A backseat passenger was jailed for aggravated assault after he grabbed the steering wheel of a Toyota Corolla causing it to hit a 2007 Ford Flatbed truck on July 31.

Here’s what happened according to the incident report: Sgt. Thomas Haskins responded to the accident near mile marker 183 on I-75 N around 8:20 a.m. The driver of the white 2016 Toyota Corolla, Brandon Dion, 18, of Guyton said that while he was driving in the fast lane, the backseat passenger Zachary Thomas Phillips, 32, of Ellabell suddenly jumped up, grabbed the steering wheel and jerked it hard to the right, causing his car to sideswipe a semi-truck, then spin out and strike the front left side of the flatbed truck. Dion had visible injuries to his shoulder and hand.