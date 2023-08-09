A backseat passenger was jailed for aggravated assault after he grabbed the steering wheel of a Toyota Corolla causing it to hit a 2007 Ford Flatbed truck on July 31.
Here’s what happened according to the incident report: Sgt. Thomas Haskins responded to the accident near mile marker 183 on I-75 N around 8:20 a.m. The driver of the white 2016 Toyota Corolla, Brandon Dion, 18, of Guyton said that while he was driving in the fast lane, the backseat passenger Zachary Thomas Phillips, 32, of Ellabell suddenly jumped up, grabbed the steering wheel and jerked it hard to the right, causing his car to sideswipe a semi-truck, then spin out and strike the front left side of the flatbed truck. Dion had visible injuries to his shoulder and hand.
Dion denied that there had been any argument or issue going on before the wreck. He said he thought Phillips was possibly under the influence of some drug and had asked him earlier if he had taken anything. Phillips told him he hadn’t.
Another passenger in the Toyota was Phillips’ wife, Iris Ray of Yuma, Ariz. She agreed that Phillips had grabbed the wheel and caused the spinout. She said she had noticed some behavioral issues with her husband and that he was acting odd and couldn’t remember anything. She had injuries to her head and hand.
Phillips was bleeding from the head, throwing up, and unresponsive to questions. He was shaking heavily and to make any statements. EMS placed him and his wife in the ambulance, and took them to Atrium hospital in Macon.
The two occupants of the flatbed truck said they were unsure exactly what happened. The truck was in the far-right lane when the Toyota suddenly slammed into it.
A witness, Brandon Ector of Jonesboro, said he was behind the Corolla and could see the backseat passenger hanging over the rear seats inside the vehicle. He saw the vehicle suddenly veer right and strike a semi-truck and the flatbed.
Haskins obtained a search warrant for Phillips’s blood work from Atrium and charged Phillips with aggravated assault and reckless driving.
Sheriff Brad Freeman said it could have been much worse.
“Nobody likes a backseat driver,” said the sheriff.