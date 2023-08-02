A Barnesville man was arrested for drug trafficking and traffic citations after a stop by Sgt. Wade Kendrick on July 14. According to the incident report, Kendrick was watching traffic on North Lee Street when he saw John Joseph Heitz, 39, of 2213 Willis Road in Barnesville, turned into the Royal 7 parking lot without using turn signals on his white 2008 Ford Focus.
Heitz then backed into a parking spot for a short time before exiting the parking lot and traveling south. When Kendrick conducted the stop, Heitz pulled into the North Lee Street Shell station. Heitz already had his door open when the sergeant approached, so Kendrick had him step to the rear of his car. Heitz said he had a license but didn’t have it on him. While waiting for dispatch to confirm his status, Kendrick found a pocket knife in Heitz’s right front pocket. Heitz allowed him to remove the knife and said he believed he had another one in his lower right cargo pocket as well.
When Kendrick reached inside the pocket, he pulled out a flashlight utility tool and at the same time, a bag of suspected methamphetamines came out with it. Kendrick then grabbed Heitz by the arm and placed him under arrest. Two more bags containing suspected methamphetamine were found in the same pocket after Heitz was handcuffed.
Inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle Cpl. John Cochran found a black bag containing several more bags of suspected methamphetamine, scales, lighters, and baggies. Heitz’s mother arrived and asked to retrieve the car because it belonged to her and Heitz was driving it while she was at work. Once the Ford had been cleared of all illegal substances, it was turned over to her as the registered owner.
While securing Heitz in the back of his patrol unit, Kendrick saw that he was sweating heavily and asked him if he had used any of the suspected meth recently for medical reasons. Heitz replied that he “tried” the meth but that he was selling it rather than using it. He said he was okay and did not need medical treatment. Heitz was then taken to the Monroe County Jail and turned over to jail staff with warrants for trafficking methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects. He was also cited for failure to signal and driving without a license.