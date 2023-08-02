HEITZ

A Barnesville man was arrested for drug trafficking and traffic citations after a stop by Sgt. Wade Kendrick on July 14. According to the incident report, Kendrick was watching traffic on North Lee Street when he saw John Joseph Heitz, 39, of 2213 Willis Road in Barnesville, turned into the Royal 7 parking lot without using turn signals on his white 2008 Ford Focus. 

Heitz then backed into a parking spot for a short time before exiting the parking lot and traveling south. When Kendrick conducted the stop, Heitz pulled into the North Lee Street Shell station. Heitz already had his door open when the sergeant approached, so Kendrick had him step to the rear of his car. Heitz said he had a license but didn’t have it on him. While waiting for dispatch to confirm his status, Kendrick found a pocket knife in Heitz’s right front pocket. Heitz allowed him to remove the knife and said he believed he had another one in his lower right cargo pocket as well. 