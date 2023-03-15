chase and wreck 87

A Monroe County deputy examines the wreck on Tuesday. (Photo/Steve Reece)

A Macon man was caught after one of the sheriff’s new FLOCK cameras detected he was driving a stolen car on Hwy. 87 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Flock camera on Hwy. 87, which detects license plates and runs them against stolen cars, detected a stolen black Honda Civic that had been stolen in Byron on Tuesday around 3 p.m. Cpl. Jake Justice and other Monroe County deputies found the car at the Rum Creek roundabout at Hwy. 87 and 17 and tried to box him in. Here’s what happened next according to Lt. John Thompson. The driver headed north on Hwy 87 trying to get away.