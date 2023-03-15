A Macon man was caught after one of the sheriff’s new FLOCK cameras detected he was driving a stolen car on Hwy. 87 on Tuesday afternoon.
The Flock camera on Hwy. 87, which detects license plates and runs them against stolen cars, detected a stolen black Honda Civic that had been stolen in Byron on Tuesday around 3 p.m. Cpl. Jake Justice and other Monroe County deputies found the car at the Rum Creek roundabout at Hwy. 87 and 17 and tried to box him in. Here’s what happened next according to Lt. John Thompson. The driver headed north on Hwy 87 trying to get away.
“For some reason, criminals don’t want to go to jail,” sighed sheriff Brad Freeman.
The driver tried to do a U turn and head back toward Macon but instead he wrecked into a tree. The driver, later identified as Quinterius Causey, 33, of Macon, got out and fled on foot, leaving a girlfriend and her 5 year old daughter in the car as it caught fire.
Deputies quickly captured Causey and the girlfriend Brianna Green and her daughter were tended to by Monroe County EMS.
Deputies learned that Causey was wanted for probation violation and trafficking cocaine in Macon. He was charged with fleeing, possession of a stolen car, leaving scene of an accident and DUI-drugs.