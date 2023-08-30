lake front trailer

Alphonse Lambrecth died after setting fire to his lake front trailer.

A High Falls man reportedly stabbed his long-time girlfriend early Monday morning and when deputies arrived to investigate, he set his rental trailer on fire and died. The girlfriend is recovering at a Macon hospital and is expected to be OK.

Neighbors and friends told the Reporter that 59-year-old Alphonse Lambrecht and his girlfriend had been having difficulties.