A High Falls man reportedly stabbed his long-time girlfriend early Monday morning and when deputies arrived to investigate, he set his rental trailer on fire and died. The girlfriend is recovering at a Macon hospital and is expected to be OK.
Neighbors and friends told the Reporter that 59-year-old Alphonse Lambrecht and his girlfriend had been having difficulties.
“His attitude was ‘if I can’t have you, nobody else is gonna have you’,” Wade Scott of High Falls told the Reporter
Lambrecht was found dead in his burned out rental trailer at 114 Charles Place on High Falls Lake on Monday morning. Monroe County deputies were called to the home around 6:51 a.m. on a report that Lambrecht’s long-time girlfriend, Monica, had been stabbed. When Sgt. Thomas Haskins arrived, he saw Lambrecht through the bedroom window dousing the home with kerosene and gasoline to set it on fire. He tried to use a fire extinguisher but to no avail, said Inv. Todd Haskins. The Monroe County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene. Once the fire was out Lambrecht’s body was found in the bedroom.
Despite being stabbed in the neck the girlfriend had been able to run out of the home and get help. She was taken to Atrium hospital with a knife wound to the neck. Witnesses told the Reporter Lambrecht narrowly missed an artery that would have killed her.
“If I had known what he done to Monica,” one family friend told the Reporter, “he would not have had to commit suicide.”
Friends said that Lambrecht was refusing to work and refusing to take her to her job. They also said that Monica had a new boyfriend and that Lambrecht was very unhappy about it. They said he had tried to take his life with a Xanax overdose recently as well.