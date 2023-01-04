A Decatur man threw a bag of methamphetamine out of his window during an I-75 southbound chase, and it hit the windshield of a Monroe County patrol car on Dec. 14. According to the incident report, Jose Francisco Ordaz, 37, passed Sgt. Kevin Williams in a vehicle with a loose license plate that was flapping so hard it was about to fall off. Williams pulled out to make a stop and as he began to catch up to the vehicle, Ordaz abruptly merged from the fast lane into the entrance of the weigh station, recklessly cutting off other vehicles and narrowly avoiding a crash.
Due to two tractor-trailers blocking Williams’ patrol unit, the sergeant was unable to pull in behind him and stopped on the shoulder south of the weigh station to wait for Ordaz to pass.
After a few moments, the vehicle had not come by, so Williams radioed deputy Thompson and asked him to check on the vehicle. Deputy Thompson and Lt. Thompson went to the weigh station and saw the vehicle and when Lt. Thompson went to speak with the driver, Ordaz fled from the weigh station.
Williams saw Ordaz pass at a high rate of speed, and he joined the pursuit at speeds over 120 miles per hour.
Ordaz began throwing several small packets and a large Ziploc bag of methamphetamine that hit the windshield of deputy Thompson’s patrol unit near North Lee Street. Lt. Thompson stopped and recovered the large bag of meth. Then, as they were passing mile marker 187, deputy Thompson saw Ordaz throw out a pistol that went over the median wall into northbound traffic.
Ordaz continued driving recklessly in all lanes including the emergency lanes. He then took the exit at Tift College Drive and without stopping at the sign got back on the southbound interstate. Near mile marker 184, Ordaz abruptly stopped on the shoulder and stuck his hands out the window. He was removed from the vehicle, placed on the ground, and cuffed.
There was a black bag in the front seat with a vial of THC oil. In the same bag, there was a set of digital scales that had methamphetamine on them. There was also a large orange “bong” smoking device in the trunk of the vehicle. A large glass “meth pipe” was found in a bag. A large amount of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine was in the driver’s seat. It was discovered that the loose tag on the vehicle was fictitious and not assigned to any vehicle.
On the way to jail, Ordaz began throwing up in the rear of Cpl. Jaleel Brown’s patrol car and EMS took him to the Monroe County Hospital with Brown following behind.
Deputy Thompson found what was left of the 9mm pistol that Ordaz threw out after it had been run over several times. The Ziploc bag recovered from the side of the interstate contained around 2.35 ounces of methamphetamine.
Ordaz was cited for an unsecured license plate, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, fleeing, reckless driving, driving in the emergency lane, speeding, failure to signal, littering, driver to exercise due care, aggressive driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, and affixing license plate to conceal or misrepresent the identity of a vehicle. Williams sought warrants on Ordaz for fleeing, possession of drug-related objects, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of THC oil, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless conduct, and abandonment of dangerous drugs.