ordaz

ORDAZ

A Decatur man threw a bag of methamphetamine out of his window during an I-75 southbound chase, and it hit the windshield of a Monroe County patrol car on Dec. 14. According to the incident report, Jose Francisco Ordaz, 37, passed Sgt. Kevin Williams in a vehicle with a loose license plate that was flapping so hard it was about to fall off. Williams pulled out to make a stop and as he began to catch up to the vehicle, Ordaz abruptly merged from the fast lane into the entrance of the weigh station, recklessly cutting off other vehicles and narrowly avoiding a crash.

Due to two tractor-trailers blocking Williams’ patrol unit, the sergeant was unable to pull in behind him and stopped on the shoulder south of the weigh station to wait for Ordaz to pass.