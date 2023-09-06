A young girl was standing in the back seat of a gray 2017 Chevrolet Malibu after her intoxicated father was stopped for speeding at 118 mph by deputy John Bogdan on Aug. 11. According to the incident report, Bogdan clocked the Malibu on radar near North Lee Street around 1:40 a.m. The driver, Olavarria Efrain Estrada, 49, of Thonotosassa, Fla., made several dangerous lane changes without signaling after Bogdan turned on his emergency lights. Estrada finally pulled over just before the Cabaniss Road exit ramp.
At the stop, Bogdan noticed a baby’s car seat behind the passenger seat and a young juvenile female standing up in the backseat. He also saw an open Bud Light bottle on the floorboard. Estrada explained to Bogdan that he was traveling home to Florida from Tennessee and was speeding because he was trying to get his daughter home to her mother. When asked about the open beer bottle, he said it was from earlier.
Cpl. Jaleel Brown and deputy Justyn Weaver arrived to assist, and Weaver sat with the little girl in his patrol vehicle while Bogdan searched the Malibu and Brown stood with Estrada. Another empty Bud Light bottle was found on the front floorboard and an unopened can of Michelob Ultra was beneath the seat.
With glassy eyes, Estrada displayed all six of the possible six clues of impairment during the horizontal gaze test. Even though Estrada said he had a back problem, he agreed to take the walk-and-turn test. He failed to touch heel-to-toe, stepped off the line and made the incorrect number of steps. He could not complete any other tests due to balance issues and was handcuffed. He declined to consent to breath or blood testing.
Estrada was taken to the Monroe County Jail with charges of DUI-refusal, DUI-child endangerment, speeding, seatbelt violation, reckless driving and open container. Watt’s Towing towed the Malibu.