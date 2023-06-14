A drunk 41-year-old Norcross man had to be Tasered as he was arrested for DUI-child endangerment after he was stopped for speeding at 114 mph with two grandchildren in his car, including one who was asleep, on I-75 N on June 5.
According to the report, Jose Alfredo Oca Madrigal, of Norcross was driving a black 2013 Cadillac XTS Luxury sedan at high speeds when he passed Monroe County Sgt. Timothy Kendrick near Rumble Road around 11 p.m.
While Kendrick was catching up to the Cadillac it was still doing over 100 mph, made several improper lane changes, and cut off a tractor-trailer. Kendrick activated his lights near mile marker 184 but Madrigal continued for another mile before stopping halfway up the 185-exit ramp. He then stuck his left hand out the driver-side window and motioned toward the gas stations on Dames Ferry Road. He then traveled up the ramp further and stopped, blocking the lane just before the stop sign at the top of the ramp. Madrigal kept the car in drive and was still pointing and motioning as Kendrick approached.
There was a small child in the back seat asleep, another small child in the front passenger seat. Madrigal was driving in shorts and no shirt. Kendrick asked him to put his car in park, but Madrigal said he was going to the gas station. After being told several more times, he finally complied and put the car in park. He had no driver’s license.
Asked why he was speeding, Madrigal answered that he was trying to make it to the gas station. While he was explaining, the sergeant could smell alcohol on his breath. He also said he lived in Forsyth.
Kendrick again asked him about his license and Madrigal said he didn’t have one but that he had an ID in the Cadillac in his wallet and kept wanting to walk back to the driver’s seat. Kendrick told him to put his hands behind his back and as he reached for his left hand, Madrigal snatched away and screamed, “No!”
They began to struggle, and Kendrick pulled him back towards his patrol car as Madrigal continued to resist, pushing Kendrick and pulling to get away. The sergeant called for backup.
They had gotten close to the guardrail during the altercation and both Kendrick and Madrigal went over the guardrail with Kendrick landing on top of the driver. Madrigal was screaming and flailing around resisting. He was also shouting to the juvenile in the vehicle to get out of the car. Cpl. Cochran arrived and after 30-45 seconds they were able to handcuff him.
As deputies carried him over the guardrail he continued to scream and resist. While they were trying to put Madrigal in the back seat of a patrol car, he straightened his legs out so he couldn’t be pushed in the car. Kendrick tried to push him into the backseat from the driver’s side of my patrol car while Cochran was pulling him in from the passenger side. Madrigal continued screaming and flailing around during the struggle. Once they had him in, Kendrick closed the driver’s side door and Madrigal pushed off the door and slid out the other side before Cochran could close the door.
The deputies grabbed Madrigal and started the process over but this time, Cochran left the passenger side door closed. Once they had his head and torso inside, he kicked his legs out to prevent them from closing the door.
After several tries to close the door by hand, Cochran finally stunned Madrigal in the leg with his taser and they were able to secure him while he continued kicking and screaming.
The juveniles, ages 12 and 10, who were still in the Cadillac, told Kendrick they were okay. The 12-year-old said they were coming back from Hilton Head with their grandfather (Madrigal). The boy said they lived with their grandmother in Norcross and had a cell phone to call her.
Meanwhile, a search of the Cadillac found an open container of Truly Hard Seltzer and a partially empty Truly. There were also 2 foreign driver’s licenses that were used to identify Madrigal. A check of his information revealed his Georgia driver’s license was suspended for a previous DUI.
After the search, Kendrick went back to Madrigal who appeared to have calmed down. He said his cuffs were too tight and the sergeant told him if he would stay calm, he would adjust them if needed. Kendrick opened the door and when Madrigal stepped out Kendrick saw that he had urinated on himself and the backseat.
After his handcuffs were adjusted, as Kendrick was trying to request a blood sample, Madrigal became
irate and combative again and had to again be forcefully put back into the backseat. Kendrick took him to jail and cited him for DUI: refusal, 2 counts of DUI: child endangerment, 2 counts of obstruction, speeding, driving while license suspended, improper lane change, and open container.
The juveniles were taken to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office where deputy Jason Osteen stayed with them in the patrol room watching cartoons until their grandmother, Maria Martinez, arrived.
Kendrick landed hard on his left shoulder when they went over the guardrail, but all injuries were documented as minor.
Madrigal was later released on bond.