A drunk 41-year-old Norcross man had to be Tasered as he was arrested for DUI-child endangerment after he was stopped for speeding at 114 mph with two grandchildren in his car, including one who was asleep, on I-75 N on June 5. 

According to the report, Jose Alfredo Oca Madrigal, of Norcross was driving a black 2013 Cadillac XTS Luxury sedan at high speeds when he passed Monroe County Sgt. Timothy Kendrick near Rumble Road around 11 p.m. 