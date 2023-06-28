A High Falls woman was arrested on June 23 after she allegedly broke into a 2016 Honda Odyssey at a High Falls. According to the sheriff’s incident report, the van’s windshield and rearview mirror were found broken by the owner Jason Goodman who called dispatch and said the suspect, 30-year-old Krystal Denham, had left his White Oak Lane home and was walking towards Happy Lane. Monroe County Deputy Christopher Marsh searched Happy Lane but was unable to find Denham and went to speak with the victim.
Goodman told the deputy that his wife saw Denham standing in front of the van as she was leaving for work around 7 a.m. and asked her what she was doing. Denham responded that she was looking for her cell phone.
Soon after, Goodman got into the Honda, and saw that his rearview mirror had been broken off and was lying on the floorboard and the windshield was cracked. Next to the gas pedal was a cell phone with the flashlight turned on. Goodman then called the sheriff’s office.
Denham was soon located by another deputy on Happy Lane and Marsh went to meet with her. She was holding a bottle of vodka, smelled of alcohol and slurring her speech. She repeated the story that she was looking for her cell phone when asked why she was on her neighbor’s property. When showed the phone found in the van, she became excited and asked if she could call her mom.
Marsh claimed she wasn’t in the vehicle and had no idea how her phone got there. She was arrested for entering a vehicle with intent to commit a felony and was taken to the Monroe County Jail.