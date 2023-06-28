DENHAM

DENHAM

A High Falls woman was arrested on June 23 after she allegedly broke into a 2016 Honda Odyssey at a High Falls. According to the sheriff’s incident report, the van’s windshield and rearview mirror were found broken by the owner Jason Goodman who called dispatch and said the suspect, 30-year-old Krystal Denham, had left his White Oak Lane home and was walking towards Happy Lane. Monroe County Deputy Christopher Marsh searched Happy Lane but was unable to find Denham and went to speak with the victim. 

Goodman told the deputy that his wife saw Denham standing in front of the van as she was leaving for work around 7 a.m. and asked her what she was doing. Denham responded that she was looking for her cell phone. 