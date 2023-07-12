DONATY

A pair of drunk hobos who jumped a train to the Juliette fireworks on July 4 lost their freedom after fighting deputies and allegedly throwing two dogs off a river bridge, according to reports.

According to the sheriff’s report, multiple people at the family-friendly event at the Juliette boat ramp told deputy Jason O’Steen that 27-year-old Richard Charles Donaty and 26-year-old Vahnnie Sanders, both of 651 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Macon, were drunk and were being loud and disorderly just after 8:30 p.m.