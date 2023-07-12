A pair of drunk hobos who jumped a train to the Juliette fireworks on July 4 lost their freedom after fighting deputies and allegedly throwing two dogs off a river bridge, according to reports.
According to the sheriff’s report, multiple people at the family-friendly event at the Juliette boat ramp told deputy Jason O’Steen that 27-year-old Richard Charles Donaty and 26-year-old Vahnnie Sanders, both of 651 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Macon, were drunk and were being loud and disorderly just after 8:30 p.m.
O’Steen found the couple sitting on the ground near the boat ramp, and could see that they had an open container of alcohol. Nearby there was a clearly posted sign prohibiting alcoholic beverages. There were also several children nearby under 12. A witness, Ricky Corley, told the Reporter he had seen Sanders throw the two dogs off the bridge into the river at one point and that one of them might have been injured.
O’Steen noticed that the couple was sitting in vomit and there was a strong odor of alcohol around them. The two dogs were nearby. He saw Sanders drink his 24 oz Icehouse Edge beer and hand the can to Donaty as he approached. Donaty had a face tattoo of a train track by his left eye. O’Steen told them no alcohol was allowed in the park, and they had to leave.
Neither made the effort to get up and O’Steen told Donaty to hand him the can of beer. Donaty ignored him and O’Steen asked again. When the deputy asked for the beer a third time, he reached for the can and Donaty quickly grabbed it saying, “I’ll take care of that!” He tried to put the can to his lips but O’Steen grabbed the can before it reached his mouth. Donaty squeezed the can tightly and sprayed much of the remaining beer all over O’Steen’s uniform.
O’Steen grabbed his right wrist, told him to stand up, and that he was under arrest. Donaty got quickly to his feet and told the deputy to let go of him. He began to snatch away so O’Steen moved in to get a better grip so he could take him to the ground. Donaty then tensed up and tried to snatch away. O’Steen put an arm bar on him and pushed him up against a nearby pickup truck while giving him several loud verbal commands to put his hands behind his back and stop resisting. But Donaty continued to fight. During the scuffle, Sanders tried to stop the arrest by getting between O’Steen and Donaty while shouting profanities.
With Donaty shirtless and sweaty and the beer on his uniform, O’Steen had a hard time gaining control of the drunk man so he pulled out his Taser, but Donaty twisted around and punched the deputy in the right side of his mouth then followed up with another punch to the left side of his face.
O’Steen was knocked off balance but was able to grab Donaty and with the help of Monroe County EMS workers Jerry Moon and Bobby Duncan, was able to get Donaty to the ground where he continued to resist. O’Steen hit him several times with a closed fist as well as knee strikes to his thighs and eventually got him into handcuffs.
Meanwhile, Jesse Ethridge, 37, of Juliette started yelling profanity at O’Steen telling him to get off Donaty while calling him a “piece of sh**”. After O’Steen got Donaty in handcuffs, he told Ethridge he needed to back up or he was going to be joining Donaty. Ethridge told him that “I ain’t gonna do sh**” and that he wasn’t going anywhere.
With the help of EMS, O’Steen got Donaty to his feet and after much resistance finally got him to his patrol car. Ethridge followed them all the way yelling profanities. After another struggle, Donaty was locked in the back of the patrol car.
O’Steen went back to Ethridge and told him he needed to leave. Ethridge stated that he wasn’t “going no-fu**ing-where” because he had been drinking and was waiting on his ride. He was told to leave again and this time he started yelling profanity, so he was arrested for obstruction and public drunkenness.
O’Steen then returned to Donaty and asked for his information and ID. Donaty replied that he would have to figure that out for himself. He then went to Sanders and asked for the name of the man she was with. She told him she was not going to tell him and if he wanted it, he would have to get it some other way. She was arrested for public drunkenness and obstruction. Animal control was called to take custody of the dogs.
Donaty, Sanders and Ethridge were all taken to the Monroe County Jail. Donaty was charged with obstruction, interference with government property (for tearing O’Steen’s uniform), public drunkenness, cruelty to children and battery on a police officer. Sanders was charged with public drunkenness and obstruction. Ethridge was charged with public drunkenness and obstruction.