McDaniel

A 61-year-old shoplifter’s attempt to get away on foot was thwarted when he ran into the open door of a Forsyth Police vehicle on Feb. 28. According to the incident report, a call went out from Walmart after a man wearing a black hat, purple shirt and black shorts and carrying a white Royal Seven bag stole Google Mini Nest speakers and took off running. Walmart employees told dispatch the suspect, Mark A c, was last seen running across the Popeyes Restaurant parking lot.

Officer Jefferey Burris responded to the call and while traveling down Russell Parkway he spotted McDaniel leave the parking lot of the Days Inn walking towards the old Citgo gas station. Burris pulled up beside him and said, “Hey.” McDaniel turned and looked at him, made hand and facial gestures for the officer to go away and continued to walk.