A 61-year-old shoplifter’s attempt to get away on foot was thwarted when he ran into the open door of a Forsyth Police vehicle on Feb. 28. According to the incident report, a call went out from Walmart after a man wearing a black hat, purple shirt and black shorts and carrying a white Royal Seven bag stole Google Mini Nest speakers and took off running. Walmart employees told dispatch the suspect, Mark A c, was last seen running across the Popeyes Restaurant parking lot.
Officer Jefferey Burris responded to the call and while traveling down Russell Parkway he spotted McDaniel leave the parking lot of the Days Inn walking towards the old Citgo gas station. Burris pulled up beside him and said, “Hey.” McDaniel turned and looked at him, made hand and facial gestures for the officer to go away and continued to walk.
Burris again pulled back up beside him this time giving him a clear loud verbal command to stop.
McDaniel chose not to comply and continued down the road only this time running.
Burris hit the gas to quickly pass him and then turned left at an angle cutting off his escape route.
He braked hard, threw his vehicle into park, and flung his driver’s side door open. Just as he put his boot on the ground, McDaniel ran into the open door. The officer simply reached out, grabbed the shoplifter’s arm, and stepped out of his patrol unit. Burris then spun McDaniel around who struggled while he was being cuffed. Inside the bag, McDaniel was carrying was the set of speakers. Burris took him back to Walmart where the stolen items were scanned to prove they came from the store. He was issued a trespass warning and taken to jail where he received a warrant for trespassing.