A 25-year-old Forsyth man was arrested after fleeing Cpl. Tyler Rodgers because he “panicked” around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 6. According to the incident report, someone called dispatch without giving his name or address to report a suspicious vehicle in his backyard. They also failed to describe the vehicle.
Rodgers responded near where the call pinged near the intersection of Bunn Road and Gose Road and saw someone walk by a window inside 756 Bunn Road. There were no vehicles in front of the house. Rodgers pulled behind the home just as a black 2014 Nissan Altima, driven by Landon Cole Lovell of 1734 Charlie Benson Road, was leaving.
The corporal activated his emergency lights as Lovell turned west onto Bunn Road, reaching a speed of around 52 mph. When he turned onto Hardage Road, deputies were able to box in the car and ended the pursuit.
Rodgers drew his pistol and ordered Lovell to exit, after which he was handcuffed and secured in the backseat of a patrol vehicle. The Nissan was turned over to the registered owner, Tommy Green, Lovell’s father.
Lovell told Rodgers he was at his “nana’s,” his dogs were barking, so he thought someone was on the back porch. He said when he saw the patrol car's lights, he panicked and left. Deputies checked on the welfare of Lovell’s grandmother at her home, and Lovell was taken to jail for fleeing.