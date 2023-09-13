LOVELL

A 25-year-old Forsyth man was arrested after fleeing Cpl. Tyler Rodgers because he “panicked” around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 6. According to the incident report, someone called dispatch without giving his name or address to report a suspicious vehicle in his backyard. They also failed to describe the vehicle. 

Rodgers responded near where the call pinged near the intersection of Bunn Road and Gose Road and saw someone walk by a window inside 756 Bunn Road. There were no vehicles in front of the house. Rodgers pulled behind the home just as a black 2014 Nissan Altima, driven by Landon Cole Lovell of 1734 Charlie Benson Road, was leaving. 