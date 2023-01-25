A 19-year-old Macon man has warrants after he allegedly tore up his ex-girlfriend’s mother’s front yard by doing “doughnuts” in the lawn before leaving after a fight. According to the incident report filed on Jan. 16, deputy Jason O’Steen responded to a call at 153 Moore Road where he found Tashayla McFadden, 19, in tears and with her mother, Cashuan Walker.
Walker told O’Steen that when she arrived home she found her daughter in a heated argument with her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, Deondre Montae Card, 19, of Macon. She said that Card was told several times to leave but he refused even after being told the sheriff’s office had been called. She said that Card eventually left in a silver 2003 Honda Accord LX and caused damage to the front lawn by doing “doughnuts” in her yard. There were several tire marks in circular patterns throughout the yard.
McFadden said that Card came to the home and started an argument with her. She said that their relationship had been over with, and she was not supposed to have contact with him as a condition of bond on another incident that occurred back in September.
McFadden said that during the fight Card picked up a stick and struck her silver 2003 Honda Accord several times leaving 3 large dents in the driver-side doors and smashed her windshield. She said when she tried to stop him, Card began hitting her and spit in her face.
McFadden had no visible marks but said the left side of her jaw felt tender and swollen. She said it wasn’t the first time Card had intentionally caused damage to her car. She said he once busted out the driver’s side window and the deputy could see that the window had replacement glass with a different tint than the other windows.
The mother and daughter were given a case number and warrants were secured on Card for criminal property damage and simple battery.