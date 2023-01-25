Card

A 19-year-old Macon man has warrants after he allegedly tore up his ex-girlfriend’s mother’s front yard by doing “doughnuts” in the lawn before leaving after a fight. According to the incident report filed on Jan. 16, deputy Jason O’Steen responded to a call at 153 Moore Road where he found Tashayla McFadden, 19, in tears and with her mother, Cashuan Walker.

Walker told O’Steen that when she arrived home she found her daughter in a heated argument with her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, Deondre Montae Card, 19, of Macon. She said that Card was told several times to leave but he refused even after being told the sheriff’s office had been called. She said that Card eventually left in a silver 2003 Honda Accord LX and caused damage to the front lawn by doing “doughnuts” in her yard. There were several tire marks in circular patterns throughout the yard.