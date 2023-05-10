A 21-year-old Macon man was charged with DUI after he wrecked on Brooklyn Avenue just before midnight on Thursday, May 4, seriously injuring his 19-year-old passenger and girlfriend.
Matthew Chandler Battle, 21, of Macon, was traveling south on Brooklyn Avenue in his 2015 Chevy Silverado when he crossed into the oncoming lane, then onto the sidewalk before striking a tree in the yard of 26 Brooklyn Avenue, across from the Board of Education office. It took Forsyth and Monroe County first responders 40 minutes to pull his passenger, Elaina Inglett, 19, from the wreckage.