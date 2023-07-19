A 19-year-old Macon woman was killed on I-75 south early Sunday morning after she got out of the car on the interstate during a spat with her boyfriend.
Janya Pitts was pronounced dead at the scene after deputies found her body lying in the interstate just north of the Johnstonville Road exit around 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 16. Sheriff Brad Freeman said that Pitts was riding with her boyfriend she told him she wanted out of the car. He pulled over and she got out, then darted in front of a southbound vehicle in the middle lane where she was struck and killed, said coroner Joey Proctor. Travis Brown, 47, of Albany was driving his 2016 KIA Optima south in the middle lane when Pitts apparently entered his lane. He struck her with the front right part of his car. Pitts landed on the right shoulder while Brown careened into the left guardrail, according to Monroe County deputy Cody Maples’ report.