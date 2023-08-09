Alaina Lundy

A Macon woman was charged with aggravated assault and numerous other offenses after a road rage incident involving pepper spray. 

According to a Bibb County sheriff's incident report, deputy Don Johnson responded to 5340 Hawkinsville Road on July 14 after a 3-vehicle accident. Deputy M. Henderson was already on the scene and said that Alaina Lundy was driving aggressively in a silver Toyota Camry following a white Honda Pilot and had caused the accident. 