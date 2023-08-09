A Macon woman was charged with aggravated assault and numerous other offenses after a road rage incident involving pepper spray.
According to a Bibb County sheriff's incident report, deputy Don Johnson responded to 5340 Hawkinsville Road on July 14 after a 3-vehicle accident. Deputy M. Henderson was already on the scene and said that Alaina Lundy was driving aggressively in a silver Toyota Camry following a white Honda Pilot and had caused the accident.
Witness Martreceia Askew said she saw the incident start near the Burger King at 3025 Pio Nono Ave and that the Camry was driving aggressively, cutting off the white Pilot and attempting to run it off the road all the way to Hawkinsville Road. She said Lundy discharged pepper spray out her window at the Honda and the spray went over the car and into the open passenger window of her vehicle, hitting her 14-year-old sister in the face. Askew said Lundy then veered in front of the Honda and slammed on the brakes causing a tow truck to rear-end the Honda.
The tow truck driver, Eric Jones, said he also saw Lundy driving aggressively and saw her spraying pepper spray at the Honda. He said he tried to stop but struck the Honda which in turn hit Lundy's Camry.
The driver of the Honda, Geormika Stevenson said she was visiting a man at his workplace at the plaza at Eisenhower Parkway and Pio Nono Avenue. She said the man was Lundy's husband but they are separated. Stevenson said that when the man walked back into the building, Lundy drove up, got out of her car and banged on her window. Stevenson said she wanted to avoid a confrontation and drove off.
Stevenson said Lundy then followed her south on Pio Nono Avenue, trying to run her off of the road by veering in her lane, tailgating, and brake-checking her. Stevenson stated that she tried to avoid Lundy by pulling over into a parking lot and she followed. When she tried to leave the parking lot, Lundy placed her vehicle sideways not allowing her to leave at one point.
Stevenson said that when they approached Houston Road on Hawkinsville Road, Lundy drove along her passenger side and discharged pepper spray from her window in her direction. While she was in the left lane, Lundy veered into her lane from the center lane and came to an abrupt stop in front of her. She hit the brakes and was rear-ended by the tow truck which pushed her Honda into Lundy's car.
Lundy's passenger, Latia Meadows, told Johnson Lundy was trying to merge into the left lane and was rear-ended by Stevenson. She refused to give any further information that led up to the accident. She was released but an arrest warrant was brought against her for obstruction.
Lundy was charged with aggravated assault, property damage, stalking, cruelty to children, aggressive driving, reckless conduct and obstruction. She was secured in the Bibb County Jail.