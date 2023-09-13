A man was charged with burglary and other charges after breaking into a Brookwood Drive home through a window on Aug. 30. According to a press release from the Forsyth Police Department, Keenan Scott was bleeding from the head from cuts received from climbing through a broken window and lying in a nearby yard when officers responded to the call at 404 Brookwood Drive. He was immediately detained and treated by Monroe County EMS.
The homeowner said that the man began knocking at his door, yelling that someone was trying to kill him and to let him in the house. The homeowner refused to let him in and called 911. Scott then used a chair to break a window and enter the man’s home. The homeowner tried to get him to leave, but Scott refused. The homeowners then ran to a nearby neighbor’s house to await the arrival of law enforcement.