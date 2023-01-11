Monroe County deputies helped arrest an Albany trio on Saturday, Jan. 7 accused of being part of a shoplifting ring that stole $4,000 in clothes from the Tanger outlets.
It started around 6:35 p.m. when Locust Grove police asked Monroe County to help with the chase of suspects who fled a traffic stop related to a shoplifting sting.
Monroe County deputies joined the pursuit near the High Falls Road exit. During the pursuit the suspects in the vehicle were throwing stolen items out of the windows.
A Monroe County deputy did a P.I.T maneuver on the vehicle near Johnstonville Road. The vehicle left the road and overturned. EMS was called to the scene to treat the occupants of the vehicle. All three occupants were taken to Atrium hospital in Macon.
Inside the vehicle numerous stolen items totaling over $4,000 from different stores at Tanger Outlet were recovered. The three occupants are suspects in numerous thefts from the Locust Grove area.
The three occupants were identified as Quinnika Barkley age 28 of Albany, Mack Aaron Edwards, 28, of Albany, and Courtney Sneed, 32, of Albany.
This case is still under investigation by Locust Grove Police as well as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.