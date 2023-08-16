A Macon father told Bibb County deputies that on Aug. 3, his son called him and said his mother had hit him in the head with a semi-automatic pistol and threatened to shoot him. According to the incident report, Adam Martin immediately went to the child's home at 2345 Mint Green Lane and collected his children while calling law enforcement.
Lt. T. Clausen responded, and after viewing pictures of the boy's injured ear and text messages to his father, he arrested the mother, Megan Michelle Martin, for threats and abusive language against her son and his injuries. She was charged with making terroristic threats and 1st-degree cruelty to children.