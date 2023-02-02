Hamlin

A second Monroe County woman has come forward to accuse a Pike County pest control worker of exposing himself to her while spraying for bugs.

A 58-year-old Juliette Road woman called the sheriff’s office on Jan. 6 saying that James Hamlin, 38, of Concord, exposed himself while treating her home back on Sept. 20. The woman said she saw a Reporter story about a similar incident involving the same man and had the same problem with the man, who formerly worked for Pike Pest Management.