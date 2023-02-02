A second Monroe County woman has come forward to accuse a Pike County pest control worker of exposing himself to her while spraying for bugs.
A 58-year-old Juliette Road woman called the sheriff’s office on Jan. 6 saying that James Hamlin, 38, of Concord, exposed himself while treating her home back on Sept. 20. The woman said she saw a Reporter story about a similar incident involving the same man and had the same problem with the man, who formerly worked for Pike Pest Management.
According to the report, the woman told Inv. Mark Holloway that Hamlin was in her home between 11 a.m. and noon to treat for pests and seemed to be doing a thorough job putting down bait. She said Hamlin was lying on his belly on a long-haired carpet runner in her hallway putting bait in the laundry room and after a few minutes called out to her that he had a problem.
She said she went to him, and he told her he had caught his zipper in the carpet, so she took him a pair of scissors and told him to just cut the carpet to free himself. After he was free, he said he couldn’t get his zipper up, so she gave him some tweezers and directed him to a closet with a mirror to pull the carpet fibers out of the zipper.
After he was in there for some time, Hamlin called out again that he couldn’t get his zipper up and might need some help. She went to help and took the tweezers and started pulling the carpet fibers from the zipper. While she was working, Hamlin’s penis suddenly popped out of his pants.
She jumped back and told Hamlin he could have warned her that he didn’t have any underwear on. She told him to fix himself and he zipped up his pants. She then went into the living room while Hamlin stayed in the back of the house. A few minutes later, Hamlin called out that he had a problem again, saying he had gotten himself caught in his zipper and thought he was bleeding.
She told Holloway she returned and asked Hamlin what he wanted her to do, and he replied he needed some Band-aids. She took him some Band-aids and Hamlin said, “I think I need you to help put the band-aids on.” She told him she was not going to help.
Hamlin said he needed a place to lie down, and she told him he could lie on her bed. After he was on the bed for a few minutes, she told him he needed to go because she said she needed to get back to work. She said the encounter lasted around 45 minutes.
Hamlin was arrested previously for elderly abuse and public indecency on Dec. 21 after allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in front of a 79-year-old woman while treating her Juliette home.
Pike Pest Management owner Mark Andrade told the Reporter that Hamlin only worked there 8-9 months and had passed a background check.
“Nothing comes back on those until you get caught,” sighed Andrade. Andrade said the most recent victim had called him after seeing the story in the Reporter to say he had done the same thing to her. He said she felt guilty for not calling earlier because it might have prevented the second incident, but thought maybe he really had a zipper problem.
Andrade said Hamlin has a wife and 7 kids.
“I guess it’s some kind of fetish, like a flasher,” said Andrade.