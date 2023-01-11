Momentum Ice Cream Truck

Forsyth police caught juveniles stealing ice pops out of a church ice cream truck on Saturday night, Jan. 7.

Forsyth officer Jeffrey Burriss said he was eating dinner in his patrol car behind the Magic Touch car wash around 10 p.m. when he heard a bottle breaking nearby and got out to investigate. He heard voices coming from the Momentum Church parking lot above and climbed a 6-foot concrete wall to find who did it. There he found 5 juveniles cradling items in their hands and he shouted, “Stop! Police! Don’t move!”