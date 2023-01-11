Forsyth police caught juveniles stealing ice pops out of a church ice cream truck on Saturday night, Jan. 7.
Forsyth officer Jeffrey Burriss said he was eating dinner in his patrol car behind the Magic Touch car wash around 10 p.m. when he heard a bottle breaking nearby and got out to investigate. He heard voices coming from the Momentum Church parking lot above and climbed a 6-foot concrete wall to find who did it. There he found 5 juveniles cradling items in their hands and he shouted, “Stop! Police! Don’t move!”
All 5 juveniles dropped their items and started running away, toward the nearby Burger King. Monroe County deputies arrived to help. One juvenile was caught in the dumpster corral behind Burger King. Witnesses pointed and led to another arrest near Al’s Market. Burriss arrested a third suspect in front of Burger King.
Police found ice pops on the ground and saw that Momentum Church’s ice cream truck in the parking lot had an open door. A freezer door was also open with ice pops matching the ones found. Police found two boxes of ice pops and two boxes of ice cream sandwiches on the ground.
One of the suspects was 17 and was taken to Monroe County Jail and charged as an adult with burglary, obstruction and underage possession of alcohol. The other suspects were juveniles and were questioned and then turned over to their parents around midnight. They will be charged with those crimes in juvenile court.
“It’s just kids being kids,” sighed Forsyth police Inv. Terrence Thomas.