A very drunk Forsyth driver was arrested after nearly striking several cars and running more off of Hwy. 41 in his white 2003 Cadillac Escalade with two unsecured children in his car, according to a sheriff’s report.

Here’s what happened, according to the report: multiple drivers called 911 to report the Escalade was traveling on the wrong side of the road and running vehicles off the road on Hwy. 41 near Thornton Road on Friday, Aug. 4.