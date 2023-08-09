A very drunk Forsyth driver was arrested after nearly striking several cars and running more off of Hwy. 41 in his white 2003 Cadillac Escalade with two unsecured children in his car, according to a sheriff’s report.
Here’s what happened, according to the report: multiple drivers called 911 to report the Escalade was traveling on the wrong side of the road and running vehicles off the road on Hwy. 41 near Thornton Road on Friday, Aug. 4.
Sgt. Thomas Haskins found the Cadillac blocking both lanes just south of Thorton Road around 12:10 p.m. The driver, Jestan Quintez Wimberly, 36, of 72 Collins Ridge Drive, was hunched over and swaying back and forth in the driver’s seat. He reeked of alcohol. On the passenger’s side was Shanterria Lytrice Jones, 30, of Village Oaks Apartments, holding a 10-month-old infant in her arms. In the backseat was a 4-year-old child without a car seat or seatbelt. Jones was charged with reckless conduct.
Wimberly was unsteady as he exited the Escalade, swaying and struggling to stand or walk. He agreed to a sobriety test but could not keep his head straight during the eye test. He was too intoxicated for any further testing, said the report. He refused to take a breath test, but when asked if he would give a blood sample, he stated, “I’ll take any test you want me to.”
Wimberly was so drunk that the jail staff refused to accept him. He was then taken to the Monroe County Hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said he was so drink he had to be wheeled into the hospital in a wheelchair. While there, he was uncooperative and refused to allow the medical staff to draw blood. Deputies William Jackson and John Bogdan waited at the hospital until Wimberly was medically cleared.
Sheriff Brad Freeman said he’s glad deputies were able to stop Wimberly before it got worse.
“They probably saved a bunch of lives,” said Freeman.
He was charged with DUI-refusal, 2 charges of DUI-child endangerment, 2 charges for not having child safety restraints, no insurance, driving without a license, failure to maintain lane, open container and improper stopping.