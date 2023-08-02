A Forest Park wife caused a serious accident on Monday when she snatched her husband’s steering wheel during an argument as they headed down I-75 South just north of Forsyth, according to Monroe County deputies. Oscar Taylor, 36, of Forest Park was southbound in a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria when he got into an argument with his wife, 23-year-old Ambrella Taylor, according to Monroe County Lt. Kevin Williams. The car veered off the interstate and overturned into a ditch just north of the weigh station. Monroe County EMS, above, carry the husband and wife to an ambulance for a trip to Atrium Hospital and they were expected to make a full recovery. No citations have been issued but the wreck is still under investigation, said Williams. (Photo/Will Davis)
