A 23-year-old Buena Vista woman was charged with obstruction after fighting a deputy on an interstate shoulder around 3 a.m. on July 21. According to the incident report, Torriunna Myers had left a mental institution earlier in the day without being discharged and was acting disoriented on the side of the road near Johnstonville Road. Deputy Thomas Morgan found Myers beside a vehicle occupied by driver Tywon Dudley who had called 911.
Myers told Morgan she was trying to help her friend, but while speaking, she started getting nervous and appeared to be looking for an escape route. When the deputy asked her to sit on his patrol car’s bumper, she slowly started walking backward. Morgan radioed for assistance and placed his hand on Myer’s shoulder, and she swung, hitting him with a glancing blow to the right side of the head. When Morgan took her to the ground and tried to cuff her, she put his hand in his face and tried to poke him in the eyes. They were extremely close to the yellow line of the interstate so Morgan picked her up to get out away from the lanes of travel. She then tried to hit him again, and Morgan punched her in the abdomen and took her back to the ground. He finally restrained her by using a pressure point in the back of her legs and to her left wrist. He held her in that position until deputy Cory Adkins arrived and she was cuffed and placed in the rear of the patrol unit. The driver told Morgan that he had picked up Myers from a gas station in Stockbridge and she had been acting weird, but he was unsure what caused it. Myers was taken to the Monroe County Jail with warrants for felony obstruction.